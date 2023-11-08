All-Ireland winning Meath defender set to be named Waterford football manager

MEATH NATIVE PAUL Shankey is set to be named as the new Waterford senior football manager.

Shankey — who was part of the Royals’ 1999 All-Ireland winning panel — will be proposed for ratification on a two-year term to succeed Ephie Fitzgerald, the Déise confirmed on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

He will be joined on his management team by Mikey Cronin as coach/selector, while Cronin will also take charge of the county’s U20 footballers.