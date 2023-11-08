Advertisement
Donall Farmer/INPHO Waterford are set to appoint Paul Shankey to fill the manager's hotseat (file photo).
Paul Shankey

All-Ireland winning Meath defender set to be named Waterford football manager

Paul Shankey is set to succeed Ephie Fitzgerald as Déise football boss.
38 minutes ago

MEATH NATIVE PAUL Shankey is set to be named as the new Waterford senior football manager.

Shankey — who was part of the Royals’ 1999 All-Ireland winning panel — will be proposed for ratification on a two-year term to succeed Ephie Fitzgerald, the Déise confirmed on Wednesday evening.

He will be joined on his management team by Mikey Cronin as coach/selector, while Cronin will also take charge of the county’s U20 footballers.

“The additional management and backroom personnel for both teams will be advised at a later date,” Waterford said.

“Waterford GAA wish Paul and Mikey every success.”

