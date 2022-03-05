Ballyhale Shamrocks 'shocked and saddened' by sudden death of Paul Shefflin

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS HAVE led the tributes to “unbelievable player” Paul Shefflin who died suddenly on Friday.

Mr Shefflin — who is the younger brother of Kilkenny great Henry — was a central figure in Ballyhale’s hurling dominance, starting in the club’s 2007 and 2010 All-Ireland final wins.

“Shamrocks GAA Club are shocked and saddened by the sudden death of club member and former player Paul Shefflin,” the club said on Saturday.

“Paul was an unbelievable player and won many county championships and club All-Irelands wearing the jersey he loved.

“Paul was also a former senior club treasurer and was currently involved in coaching underage teams and was actively involved in the juvenile section of the club.

“Our condolences to his loving wife Aoife, his four children, his parents Henry & Mai, his brothers and sisters and the extended Shefflin and McCarthy families.

“May Paul RIP.”

The Gaelic Players Association also expressed their condolences to the Shefflin family and friends and all at Ballyhale Shamrocks.