Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 5 March 2022
Advertisement

Ballyhale Shamrocks 'shocked and saddened' by sudden death of Paul Shefflin

Mr Shefflin, who is the younger brother of Kilkenny great Henry, started in Ballyhale’s 2007 and 2010 All-Ireland final wins.

By The42 Team Saturday 5 Mar 2022, 1:21 PM
1 hour ago 7,810 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5702102
Paul Shefflin celebrates following Ballyhale's 2014 Leinster final victory over Kilcormac-Killoughey.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Paul Shefflin celebrates following Ballyhale's 2014 Leinster final victory over Kilcormac-Killoughey.
Paul Shefflin celebrates following Ballyhale's 2014 Leinster final victory over Kilcormac-Killoughey.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS HAVE led the tributes to “unbelievable player” Paul Shefflin who died suddenly on Friday.

Mr Shefflin — who is the younger brother of Kilkenny great Henry — was a central figure in Ballyhale’s hurling dominance, starting in the club’s 2007 and 2010 All-Ireland final wins.

“Shamrocks GAA Club are shocked and saddened by the sudden death of club member and former player Paul Shefflin,” the club said on Saturday.

“Paul was an unbelievable player and won many county championships and club All-Irelands wearing the jersey he loved.

“Paul was also a former senior club treasurer and was currently involved in coaching underage teams and was actively involved in the juvenile section of the club.

“Our condolences to his loving wife Aoife, his four children, his parents Henry & Mai, his brothers and sisters and the extended Shefflin and McCarthy families.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“May Paul RIP.”

The Gaelic Players Association also expressed their condolences to the Shefflin family and friends and all at Ballyhale Shamrocks.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie