Dublin: 11°C Thursday 12 November 2020
Paul Taylor steps down from Sligo manager post

Family and work commitments and the COVID-19 crisis have prompted the decision, he says.

By The42 Team Thursday 12 Nov 2020, 11:20 AM
Paul Taylor.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

PAUL TAYLOR HAS stepped down as Sligo senior football manager.

Taylor took over two years ago, having been in charge of the county’s U21s. The Eastern Harps clubman cites ‘family commitments, work commitments and the current health crisis’ as the main factors in his surprise decision.

“I accepted the county manager position two years ago knowing that the team was in a transition phase – with older and experienced players retiring and new younger players called up to County football,” Taylor says in a statement.

“Notwithstanding that, there has been significant improvement in the team over the past two years. The players, management team and I have worked tirelessly to develop the players and the squad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the players for their commitment, positive attitude and loyalty during my tenure.

“I would also like to thank the backroom and management team who have stood together over the last two years and especially over the last few months where we saw many changes to our daily lives. After all the hard work and preparations, I was bitterly disappointed that we were forced to withdraw from the Connacht SFC tie with Galway due to a COVID-19 outbreak.” 

