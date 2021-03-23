BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 23 March 2021
Advertisement

France's Willemse out of Scotland Six Nations title-decider after Wales red

The second row was slapped with a two-game ban.

By AFP Tuesday 23 Mar 2021, 10:44 PM
40 minutes ago 915 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5389919
France's Paul Willemse.
Image: PA
France's Paul Willemse.
France's Paul Willemse.
Image: PA

PAUL WILLEMSE WILL miss France’s Six Nations title-decider against Scotland in Paris on Friday after being given a two-game ban following his red card against Wales last weekend.

Second row Willemse saw red 13 minutes from time when, trying to pull Wyn Jones away from a ruck, he grabbed the Wales prop round the back of the head. 

As Jones fell backward, Willemse’s fingers slid over his eye.

He was sent off by English referee Luke Pearce at the Stade de France following a video review.

Wales, however, were subsequently reduced to 13 men following two yellow cards and France came from behind to win 32-30, with full-back Brice Dulin’s added-time try sealing a stunning victory that denied the Welsh a Grand Slam.   

A Six Nations statement issued after a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday said Willemse accepted he had committed an act of foul play, in making contact with the eye area.

But the disciplinary committee decided there was insufficient evidence that Willemse had made contact with the eye itself.

They determined the 28-year-old South Africa-born lock “had acted recklessly and not intentionally”.

As there was no evidence of injury to Jones, the committee found the offence warranted a low-end entry point of four weeks.

But they cut the suspension in half to two weeks after also taking into account his guilty plea and remorse.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Willemse, who can appeal the decision, has also been ruled out of Montpellier’s European Challenge Cup tie with Glasgow and is free to play again from April 5.

France should have played their third-round tie against Scotland in Paris last month, but the match was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the French camp. 

If France enjoy a four-try bonus-point victory over the Scots by a margin of at least 21 points, they will win the 2021 Six Nations title.

Anything less, and Wales will be crowned champions.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie