This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 31 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man United and Juve agree Dybala-Lukaku swap deal in principle - reports

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to comment on the speculation, but says they are working on ‘one or two’ potential transfers.

By The42 Team Wednesday 31 Jul 2019, 11:35 AM
19 minutes ago 1,520 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4747333
Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku.
Image: Press Association
Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku.
Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku.
Image: Press Association

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE reportedly agreed a swap deal in principle, which would see Romelu Lukaku join Juventus and Paulo Dybala go the other way.

According to widespread reports, the two clubs entered into discussions yesterday that could potentially result in one of the biggest deals of the transfer window so far.

Antonio Conte’s Inter have been chasing Lukaku throughout the summer, but it is thought they are unable to match United’s reported €83 million asking price.

Instead, Juventus look to have jumped to the front of the queue for the Belgian and are happy to offer Dybala as part of a deal. According to the Manchester Evening News, the deal now hinges on whether Argentine attack Dybala wants to join United. 

Speaking after Tuesday’s win Kristiansund, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer acknowledged that the Red Devils were looking to complete ‘one or two’ signings before next Thursday’s deadline, but would not confirm that they were interested in Dybala when specifically asked about the 25-year-old. 

I’m not here to talk about any rumours or speculation about other team’s players,” Solskjaer said.

“But, of course, we’re working on one or two cases, as I’ve said before. There’s another 10 days before we start the league and hopefully we can announce a fresh face or two.”

Lukaku has not played a single minute for United in pre-season, with Solskjaer adamant that an injury stopped him from taking part in any matches in the club’s tour of Asia earlier this month.

The Belgian was again absent in United’s latest friendly in Norway on Tuesday evening amid speculation that his departure from the club is close to being confirmed.

But the United boss claims it was an injury that kept him out again.

“He got injured. It was best for him to stay home. He wouldn’t have been able to play,” Solskjaer said.

Hopefully he might be able to train in the next couple of days, Rom. Let’s see what happens.

“You never know what happens in football. He’s not been able to train but he’s not been that bad that we had to send him home, we still had hope he was going to be fit to play in Australia, Shanghai and Singapore. But, for this short trip, there was no point bringing him.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie