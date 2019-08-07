This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 7 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tottenham have reportedly bid €70m for Dybala

The Argentina attacker had been linked with Man United, but he could now link up with compatriot Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs.

By The42 Team Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 10:45 AM
17 minutes ago 775 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4755391
Dybala in action for Argentina.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Dybala in action for Argentina.
Dybala in action for Argentina.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

TOTTENHAM HAVE REPORTEDLY bid €70 million for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

According to a number of sources including Sky Sports, Juve have accepted the offer and Argentina international is now set for talks with Spurs over contract terms as a move to the Premier League grows closer ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

Dybala has seen his future called into question after he took on a diminished role with Juventus last season following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Argentina international scored 10 goals in all competitions for Juve in 2018-19, down from 26 the previous season.

Dybala has been linked with a move to Manchester United, but talks over a swap deal involving Dybala and Romelu Lukaku weren’t successful. 

United were also believed to be ready to make a late bid for Spurs schemer Christian Eriksen, but Sky Sports also say the Red Devils have ended that interest as they believe the Dane has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie