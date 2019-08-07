Tottenham have reportedly bid €70m for Dybala

TOTTENHAM HAVE REPORTEDLY bid €70 million for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

According to a number of sources including Sky Sports, Juve have accepted the offer and Argentina international is now set for talks with Spurs over contract terms as a move to the Premier League grows closer ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

Dybala has seen his future called into question after he took on a diminished role with Juventus last season following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Argentina international scored 10 goals in all competitions for Juve in 2018-19, down from 26 the previous season.

Dybala has been linked with a move to Manchester United, but talks over a swap deal involving Dybala and Romelu Lukaku weren’t successful.

United were also believed to be ready to make a late bid for Spurs schemer Christian Eriksen, but Sky Sports also say the Red Devils have ended that interest as they believe the Dane has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.