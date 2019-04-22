This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 22 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

World Cup star Pavard: Bayern signed me because I am one of the Bundesliga's best

‘I didn’t sign just because of that one shot,’ the 23-year-old says.

By The42 Team Monday 22 Apr 2019, 1:40 PM
20 minutes ago 812 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4602348
The France defender will join from Stuttgart in July.
The France defender will join from Stuttgart in July.
The France defender will join from Stuttgart in July.

BENJAMIN PAVARD IS full of confidence ahead of his move to Bayern Munich, insisting that the Bundesliga leaders did not sign him just due to his performances at World Cup 2018.

Pavard signed for Bayern in January after a deal worth €35 million (£30m) was agreed with Stuttgart, and he will officially join Niko Kovac’s side at the end of the season.

Having enjoyed a fine maiden campaign in the Bundesliga last season, Pavard produced a string of impressive displays for France as Les Bleus triumphed in Russia, scoring an extraordinary goal in the last-16 win over Argentina.

The defender is backing himself to be a success at the Allianz Arena, despite Stuttgart enduring a difficult campaign at the wrong end of the table.

“I didn’t sign for Bayern just because of that one shot,” he told France’s Canal Football Club.

“It’s because I’m one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga. Defensively, I’m strong – and technically also.

“I’m full of confidence and I’m hungry for titles. After winning the World Cup, I’m hugely motivated to win more. For me, it was only Bayern: I couldn’t see myself going to any other club.

“You don’t say no to Bayern – they are the best club in Germany and they’re always winning lots of titles.”

Pavard has made 25 Bundesliga appearances this season, though struggling Stuttgart occupy the relegation play-off spot in the table, having lost 6-0 away at Augsburg on Saturday – a defeat that cost coach Markus Weinzierl his job.

Pavard accepts he has not always been at his best but feels some criticism of his form is unwarranted.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy staying here – I had expected a tough season,” the 23-year-old said.

“A lot of people have been criticising me, but very few of the actually watch my games. It’s true that I’ve made a few mistakes and I accept my share of the responsibility.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie