This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 27 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boost for Barr as world champion pulls out of this weekend's European Indoors

Pavel Maslak has been denied the opportunity to compete for a fourth straight 400m title through illness.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 27 Feb 2019, 3:37 PM
47 minutes ago 379 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4515969
Maslak will miss this weekend's championship in Glasgow.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Maslak will miss this weekend's championship in Glasgow.
Maslak will miss this weekend's championship in Glasgow.
Image: DPA/PA Images

CZECH SPRINTER PAVEL Maslak will not defend his European 400m title at this weekend’s indoor championships because of an illness, presenting a big opportunity to Ireland’s Thomas Barr.

28-year-old Maslak, who has won the 400m races at the last three World and European indoor championships, will miss the event in Glasgow because of a recurring viral disease, the Czech Athletics Federation announced today. 

Maslak has claimed gold medals at the world and continental indoors on six straight occasions between 2013-2018, and his absence is a major boost to Barr’s podium chances in Scotland this weekend. 

Barr, who won European Championship bronze over the 400m hurdles in Berlin last summer, is set to compete at the indoor event for the first time this weekend and hopes to follow in the footsteps of David Gillick who claimed 400m gold in 2005 and 2007.

The Waterford native’s preparations for the championships were thrown off course when he was bumped off the track in the final of the 400m at the National Indoor Championships, but Barr has shown in the past a capacity to hit peak form at major meets. 

Norway’s Karsten Warholm will be one of the leading contenders for the 400m title this weekend, while Luka Janezic of Slovenia is another strong candidate for gold. 

Barr was one of a 16-strong Irish team to depart Dublin for the Scottish city earlier today, with Ciara Mageean, Mark English, Phil Healy, Ciara Neville and Molly Scott among those also set to wear the green vest at the Emirates Arena from Friday onwards.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Sexton rejects notion Schmidt's impending departure a distraction for Ireland
    Wales will have to push on towards Grand Slam without injured lock Hill
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    It's 20 years to the day since a Premier League club last selected an all-English XI
    It's 20 years to the day since a Premier League club last selected an all-English XI
    Klopp: This isn't Liverpool's last chance to win Premier League
    Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg will not play at Women's World Cup, says Norway coach
    LEINSTER
    O'Loughlin working hard on his 'points of difference' to get back in Schmidt's plans
    O'Loughlin working hard on his 'points of difference' to get back in Schmidt's plans
    'He makes me feel incredibly stupid': Fardy excited by Dunne's potential
    'We want to get the best out of them and these are great weeks to do that'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I don't care if fans boo me': Sarri says goalkeeping controversy has had no impact on Chelsea morale
    'I don't care if fans boo me': Sarri says goalkeeping controversy has had no impact on Chelsea morale
    Seamus Coleman marks return to form as Everton lift gloom with Cardiff win
    Brendan Rodgers returns to the Premier League as new Leicester City manager

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie