Boost for Barr as world champion pulls out of this weekend's European Indoors

CZECH SPRINTER PAVEL Maslak will not defend his European 400m title at this weekend’s indoor championships because of an illness, presenting a big opportunity to Ireland’s Thomas Barr.

28-year-old Maslak, who has won the 400m races at the last three World and European indoor championships, will miss the event in Glasgow because of a recurring viral disease, the Czech Athletics Federation announced today.

Maslak has claimed gold medals at the world and continental indoors on six straight occasions between 2013-2018, and his absence is a major boost to Barr’s podium chances in Scotland this weekend.

Barr, who won European Championship bronze over the 400m hurdles in Berlin last summer, is set to compete at the indoor event for the first time this weekend and hopes to follow in the footsteps of David Gillick who claimed 400m gold in 2005 and 2007.

The Waterford native’s preparations for the championships were thrown off course when he was bumped off the track in the final of the 400m at the National Indoor Championships, but Barr has shown in the past a capacity to hit peak form at major meets.

Norway’s Karsten Warholm will be one of the leading contenders for the 400m title this weekend, while Luka Janezic of Slovenia is another strong candidate for gold.

Barr was one of a 16-strong Irish team to depart Dublin for the Scottish city earlier today, with Ciara Mageean, Mark English, Phil Healy, Ciara Neville and Molly Scott among those also set to wear the green vest at the Emirates Arena from Friday onwards.

