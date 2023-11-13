Peamount United lead way in Premier Division awards

CHAMPIONS PEAMOUNT UNITED have led the way in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Awards.

The Dublin side have three Player of the Year nominees, Sadhbh Doyle, Karen Duggan, Erin McLaughlin; one Young Player of the Year nominee, Jess Fitzgerald; and a Manager of the Year nomination for James O’Callaghan.

Shamrock Rovers duo Lia O’Leary and Scarlett Herron are also in the mix for the Young Player of the Year award, while Galway United’s Phil Trill and Shamrock Rovers’ Collie O’Neill are nominated for Manager of the Year.

A couple of categories have already been decided following the conclusion of the league campaign with Peamount goalkeeper Niamh Reid-Burke claiming the Bank of Ireland Golden Gloves for her 11 clean sheets and Athlone Town forward Dana Scheriff winning the Evoke.ie Golden Boot after scoring 13 goals.

The EA Sports LOI Academy Players of the Year are also known with Wexford Youths forward Ceola Bergin claiming the U19 award and Athlone Town defender Mary Philips securing the U17 award.

The Team of the Year will be announced at the ceremony at Clontarf Castle on 23 November 23.

The list of nominees and winners were collated from votes from players and a committee made up of members of the media and League observers.

Manager of the year nominees

Phil Trill (Galway United)

James O’Callaghan (Peamount United)

Collie O’Neill (Shamrock Rovers)

Premier League Player of the year nominees

Sadhbh Doyle (Peamount United)

Karen Duggan (Peamount United)

Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)

Young player of the year nominees

Jess Fitzgerald (Peamount United)

Scarlett Herron (Shamrock Rovers)

Lia O’Leary (Shamrock Rovers)

Golden Gloves winner

Niamh Reid-Burke (Peamount United)

Golden Boot winner

Dana Scheriff (Athlone Town)

U19 Academy Play of the Year winner

Ceola Bergin (Wexford Youths)

U17 Academy Player of the Year