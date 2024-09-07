Advertisement
Dearbhaile Beirne, left, was on the scoresheet today.
Peamount United's Champions League campaign over after loss to Osikjek

Heartbreak for Dublin side after defeat in Croatia.
9.05pm, 7 Sep 2024
PEAMOUNT UNITED’S CHAMPIONS League campaign is over after a 2-1 loss to Osikjek in Croatia. 

Peamount were in a four-team mini-tournament this week as they chased progression to Round 2, where most of the tournament favourites enter the fray.

They beat Belarusians Dinamo-BGU FK in the Round 1 semi-final on Wednesday.

Yet they couldn’t get over the line today despite taking the lead through Dearbhaile Beirne, who scored on the rebound following Karen’s Duggan’s shot from outside the box.  

Peamount led at half-time but two minutes into the second half Izabela Lojna scored with a volley to level the score. 

Then three minutes later Paula Petkovic pounced on a loose pass to chip first time to the net.  

Peamount could not draw level despite Duggan going close with a volley.  

Elsewhere, Celtic, beat FK Gintra Universitetas 2-0 with Shannon McGregor and Katherine Loferski on the scoresheet. Ireland internationals Caitlin Hayes and Saoirse Noonan started for Celtic, who are now through to Round 2 for the first time.

