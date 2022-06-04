Membership : Access or Sign Up
Peamount in seventh heaven as they leave Leeside with seven goals and three points

Returning Cork City hero Danny Murphy had a frustrating day on his first game in charge.

By Andrew Horgan Saturday 4 Jun 2022, 9:06 PM
1 hour ago 718 Views 0 Comments
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

Cork City 0

Peamount United 7

Andrew Horgan reports

PEAMOUNT UNITED ENDED their run of five games without a victory in the Women’s National League in style as they defeated Cork City 7-0 in Danny Murphy’s first match in charge at Turner’s Cross on Saturday.

It wasn’t to be the homecoming that Murphy had hoped for as a lethal hat-trick from Aine O’Gorman inspired Peamount to a much-needed three points while also inflicting a sixth loss in a row on City.

Despite only taking charge of his first training session the day before the match, Murphy made four changes to the side that suffered a 4-0 defeat at home to Shelbourne last weekend.

The first half showed the amount of work that needs to be done as the Leesiders were 4-0 down by half time.

Stephanie Roche expertly controlled a dropping ball from a corner and fired it into the roof of the net just inside a quarter of an hour before Aine O’Gorman slotted the ball past goalkeeper Abby McCarthy after half an hour.

Sadhbh Doyle tapped home an O’Gorman cross moments later and the midfielder notched her second and her side’s fourth just before the half time break when she sent a sensational lob over the onrushing keeper and into the back of the Shed End net.

O’Gorman could have had at least a hat-trick in the first period but she deservedly secured the match ball in the second 45 with two more clinical finishes before Michaela Doonan’s close-range header completed the rout late on.

City almost grabbed a consolation in the closing stages but Lauren Egbuloniu – in her first appearance for the club since returning from college in America for the summer – was unfortunate to see her lob clip the top of the crossbar with the keeper beaten.

“I said to them at half-time that I think a lot of you here are just happy to play for Cork City and I don’t think they’re here wanting to progress and wanting to improve,” a frustrated Danny Murphy admitted shortly after full time.

“For me, they have got to work hard if they want to play for this club. It’s hard to watch because we set up right, then we give the ball away, and then we are open. That can’t be the case.

“We are where we are for a reason, it’s no one else’s fault. It’s not the last manager’s or anyone else’s fault, it’s the effort that you put into the game that gets you something out of it and I don’t feel we are doing that.”

Elsewhere, Galway United secured a really impressive 1-1 draw with Shelbourne after Jenna Slattery scored a superb second-half goal for the Tribeswomen at Tolka Park.

A deflected goal helped Athlone to a crucial 2-1 victory over Bohs.

Result of the day was a 1-0 win for Sligo Rovers against Wexford Youths. Emma Doherty got the all-important goal, the deadlock broken on 67 minutes.

Sligo’s Kerri O’Hara chased down a long ball which was cleared by Wexford’s Maeve Williams in goal, and Doherty took the opportunity to lob the loose ball into the visitors net. A audacious finish from the young striker.

Wexford got a spell of momentum in the later stages and a penalty was awarded in extra time after the ball was deemed to have hit Amy Roddy’s hand in the box. However, Kylie Murphy’s penalty was saved by Amy Mahon. The Sligo goalkeeper had a brilliant game and kept her side in front for the duration. 

Elsewhere, Treaty competed well in the opening half against a DLR Waves side that were made to work hard for their chances.

The Limerick side held out until the 41st minute, when Rachel Doyle set up Avril Brierley in the box for the opening goal. 

The visitors were made to wait for their second goal however, with Brierley grabbing her second from an opportunistic volley from the edge of the box in the 67th minute.

The third goal came with 13 minutes to play when Treaty keeper, Trish Fennelly-Hunt, allowed Carla McManus to steal the ball from her before guiding it into the unguarded Treaty goal. 

Fennelly was at fault again five minutes from time when her clearance went straight to Mia Dodd. The Waves substitute sent an accurate shot back past Fennelly for a fourth Waves goal.

CORK CITY: Abby McCarthy; Zara Foley (Lauren Egbuloniu 50), Danielle Burke, Ciara McNamara (Lauren Walsh ht), Orlaith Deasy; Becky Cassin, Riona Crowley (Kate O’Donovan 72); Aoibhin Donnelly (Shaunagh McCarthy 72), Eva Mangan, Lauren Singleton; Nadine Seward (Christina Dring 72).

PEAMOUNT UNITED: Niamh Reid Burke; Lauryn O’Callaghan, Karen Duggan, Tiegan Ruddy (Chloe Moloney 76), Tara O’Hanlon; Stephanie Roche, Dora Gorman (Rebecca McMahon 84); Alannah McEvoy, Sadhbh Doyle (Michaela Doonan 70), Erin McLoughlin (Chloe Smullen 76); Aine O’Gorman.
Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).

