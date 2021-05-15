BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 15 May 2021
Advertisement

Ryan-Doyle double helps champions and leaders Peamount to win over battling Cork City

Áine O’Gorman was also on target for the Dubliners, while the challengers kept the heat on elsewhere.

By Brendan Graham Saturday 15 May 2021, 8:44 PM
1 hour ago 617 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5438573
Eleanor Ryan-Doyle in action in last year's FA Cup final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Eleanor Ryan-Doyle in action in last year's FA Cup final.
Eleanor Ryan-Doyle in action in last year's FA Cup final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Peamount United 3

Cork City 1

TWO GOALS FROM the in-form Eleanor Ryan-Doyle helped champions and league leaders Peamount to a 3-1 win over a battling Cork City side at PRL Park this evening.

A high press from the off by Peamount ensured it was a difficult start for the visitors with Cork having to do a lot of early defending close to goal in a repeat of the 2020 FAI Cip final.

Lucy McCartan should have broken the deadlock for Peamount on fifteen minutes. Brilliant build up play from Megan Smyth-Lynch on the left concluded with McCartan crashing a powerful effort off the bar.

Peamount continued to push forward in search of the opener and took the lead just two minutes later courtesy of Ryan-Doyle.

McCartan was heavily involved once again and was brilliant in the build up to the goal. After picking the ball up in midfield, she sprayed  it out to the right for Áine O’Gorman on the run. O’Gorman showed fantastic strength and skill in dribbling past Shaunagh McCarthy before pulling the ball back across goal for Ryan-Doyle, who finished with aplomb into the top corner.

Sarah McKevitt showed wonderful vision on the half-hour mark to find Eabha O’Mahony with a ball over the top. O’Mahony did well to get her shot away but with her effort straight at the keeper. Naoisha McAloon collected with ease.

Cork had their equaliser just before the half-time whistle and well deserved it was having responded brilliantly to Peamount’s early opener.

A cross right into the box from O’Mahony was met by Becky Cassin with a header. McAloon tipped the effort onto the bar with a stunning save but the rebound fell perfectly into the path of Eva Mangan, who hammered the ball home.

Christina Dring had a fantastic chance to put Cork ahead on 53 minutes. The striker found herself one-on-one with the Peamount goalkeeper but McAloon pulled off a sublime save at full-stretch to keep City at bay again.

Peamount have made a habit of turning things up a notch in the second half of games this season and did just that midway through the second half with Ryan-Doyle on the scoresheet again. The former underage international got on the end of a Smyth-Lynch corner with a powerful header which beat Abby McCarthy, and put Peamount back in front.

With seven minutes remaining O’Gorman made sure of the points nestling a curled effort from the edge of the box into the bottom corner.

Peamount United: Naoisha McAloon; Lauryn O’Callaghan, Dora Gorman (Claire Walsh 60), Della Doherty (Tiegan Ruddy 67), Dearbhaile Beirne; Megan Smyth-Lynch (Rebecca Watkins 67) , Aine O’Gorman, Lucy McCartan, Karen Duggan; Eleanor Ryan-Doyle, Alannah McEvoy (Sadbh Doyle 60)

Cork City: Abby McCarthy; Danielle Burke (Riona Crowley 88), Shaunagh McCarthy (Sophie Liston 80), Ciara McNamara, Lauren Walsh; Eva Mangan (Lauren Egbuloniu 65), Becky Cassin, Eabha O’Mahony; Christina Dring, Sarah McKevitt (Lauren Singleton 80), Laura Shine.

********************

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Elsewhere in the Women’s National League [WNL] today, challengers Wexford Youths, Shelbourne and DLR Waves recorded big wins as they kept the heat on Peamount. 

Tom Elmes’ Wexford were 7-1 winners over Bohemians at Ferrycarrig Park. It was 3-0 at half time after a double from captain fantastic Kylie Murphy, one of those a penalty, with the other coming from the in-form Aisling Frawley. An own goal and Kim Flood’s first for the club made it 5-0, before former Kildare ladies football captain Erica Burke pulled one back for Bohs with 66 minutes on the clock. But the hosts pushed on, as super sub Lauren Kelly — returning from injury — put the icing on the cake with a late double.

Earlier today, Shels beat Galway WFC 5-0 at Tolka Park. Irish internationals Jessica Ziu and Jamie Finn grabbed goals within the first half-hour, before Ciara Grant and Saoirse Noonan (penalty) made it 4-0 by half-time. Evergreen midfielder Noelle Murray added a fifth in the second half, her excellent chip the pick of the bunch:

And DLR Waves returned from the Midlands with all three points, Carla McManus’ early headed goal ultimately sealing a crucial win over Athlone Town.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Brendan Graham

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie