Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 6 October 2020
Table-toppers Peamount take all three points after hard-fought win over DLR Waves

Ireland international Áine O’Gorman was on the double for the reigning champions.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 10:35 PM
WOMEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE [WNL] leaders Peamount United extended their lead atop the table after a hard-fought win over Dublin cross-city rivals DLR Waves tonight.

Áine O'Gorman scored a brace tonight.

Two goals from Ireland international Áine O’Gorman and another from Eleanor Ryan-Doyle — the pair now sit joint-top in the race for the league’s golden boot — sealed the win for James O’Callaghan’s side on home soil at PRL Park, Greenogue.

After an entertaining start to the rearranged fixture and early Peamount threats from Stephanie Roche and O’Gorman, the latter opened the scoring in the 23rd minute as the long-time Girls In Green team-mates linked up once again.

Ryan-Doyle made it 2-0 just four minutes later, with the hosts firmly in the driving seat. The striker was denied of a brace moments after, her effort deemed offside.

After the break, DLR Waves came out all guns blazing, bagging goals in the 46th and 51st minutes respectively — the second courtesy of Rachel Doyle.

Five minutes after the second, however, Peas responded accordingly through veteran midfielder O’Gorman and the table-toppers and reigning champions saw out an important 3-2 win as their Phase 1 involvement comes to a close.

O’Callaghan’s charges now sit five points ahead of Shelbourne — who they bet 6-1 last time out in the league — though the Reds have a game-in-hand, facing Treaty United in their final Phase 1 game on Saturday.

Phase 2 begins after the international window in which Vera Pauw’s Ireland face Ukraine in their all-important Euros qualifier. In the second period, teams in the top half of the table face off once again.

Emma Duffy
Read next:

