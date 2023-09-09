Advertisement
Peamount and Shamrock Rovers claim dominant wins, Cobh stay third
Galway United, Wexford Youths and Athlone Town all ran out victors in the WNL Premier Division today.
LEAGUE LEADERS PEAMOUNT United saw off Cork City 5-0 today in the WNL Premier Division.

Ellen Dolan grabbed a hat-trick for the table-toppers,  while Avril Brierley and Sadhbh Doyle were also on target.

There are nine points clear of Shelbourne, who weren’t in action today, and Shamrock Rovers. Both those teams have a game in hand, Rovers winning 4-0 today against Sligo Rovers. Aine O’Gorman set the tone with a first-half brace, while Lia O’Leary and Scarlett Herron scored in the second half.

Fourth-placed Galway United defeated DLR Waves 2-0 in the televised game this evening, goals in the opening 15 minutes from Isabella Beletic and Eve Dossen sufficient for them to take the spoils.

Elsewhere Wexford Youths defeated Treaty United 4-0 with goals from Aoibheann Clancy, Ciara Rossiter and Kylie Murphy (2).

Athlone Town ran out convincing 5-0 victors at home to Bohemian with Isabel Ryan, Gillian Keenan, Madisson Gibson, Dana Scheriff and Emma McGrath netting.

In the League of Ireland First Division tonight, Jack Doherty hit the only goal of the game in the 62nd minute as Cobh Ramblers beat Athlone Town 1-0. The home team  stay in third and they are five points clear of Athlone Town. 

