Doubted amid rocky off-season, Peamount United reign supreme once more

FEW WOULD HAVE had Peamount United down as 2023 SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division champions at the start of the season.

Many had written them off completely. Others with a deeper knowledge of the history of Irish women’s football felt they would remain fiercely competitive, but that they faced huge challenges, none more so than the loss of key players.

On Saturday, James O’Callaghan’s side were confirmed as league winners for the first time since 2020 after a superb campaign.

A quote from an Irish football podcast, recorded in March, has been doing the rounds since:

“The era of Peamount United dominating women’s football in this country is firmly behind us.”

Far from it.

Leah Scholes / INPHO Peamount United manager James O'Callaghan. Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Peamount have been a consistent force since the formation of the Women’s National League in 2011. Having previously flourished in the Dublin Women’s Soccer League [DWSL], they were the inaugural champions and persistently contested thereafter.

They added league titles in 2018 and 2019, as well as many other pieces of silverware, and have continuously been among those leading the way in Irish women’s football.

They’ve produced countless senior internationals, with seven of this summer’s World Cup squad previously representing Peamount.

A story Louise Quinn told before the tournament sums her former club — and its people — up.

Advertisement

“Denis Cummins, Mr Peamount, the sacrifices that that man made… getting us to Champions League, literally using his own money,” she said in an interview with The 42.

“His wife went to the shops and was like, ‘I can’t buy anything on the on the card, what’s going on?’ He was like, ‘Oh, I’ve used the money to make sure we can play in the Champions League’.

“Peamount has always been that club, especially supporting girls and women. They really pushed their girls and women’s team to be the more successful [ones].”

Alongside DLR Waves, they’re the only teams in the increasingly ‘professional’ Women’s Premier Division not affiliated with a League of Ireland men’s side. There has been mounting pressure from higher-ups in that department, but Peamount refuse to bow.

Anything is paw-sible! 😁🟢⚫️



W̶r̶i̶t̶t̶e̶n̶ o̶f̶f̶ at the start of the season… the Peas secure a fourth league title! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/vn7s44b02c — Peamount Utd FC (@peamountutd) October 15, 2023

The off-season was rocky, to say the very least.

Big-name duo Áine O’Gorman and Stephanie Zambra headed for Shamrock Rovers, with Alannah McEvoy, Lauren Kelly and Summer Lawless among those accompanying them.

The returning Hoops also raided 2021 and 2022 champions Shelbourne as they looked to establish themselves as the dominant force. (Shels and Athlone Town contest the Women’s FAI Cup final, so their hunt for silverware moves into 2024.)

Player departures has been a common theme at Peas in recent years. They’ve watched the likes of Amber Barrett, Niamh Farrelly, Claire Walsh, Eleanor Ryan Doyle, Tiegan Ruddy and Naoisha McAloon spread their wings, but the outset of this campaign was particularly difficult.

“Losing players has been a consistent factor throughout my time here,” as long-time manager O’Callaghan told TG4 on Saturday.

“Especially this pre-season, we lost a chunk of players and a lot of people thought we were dead and buried. That’s drove us on this year, it’s given us that hunger to be better. The Peamount schoolgirls system has really kicked in with a lot of young players coming through.”

Step up teenage trio Jess Fitzgerald, Ellen Dolan and Freya Healy, who have been instrumental. Dolan bagged the double that ultimately secured the title against Wexford Youths, but they’ve all slotted seamlessly into an impressive squad.

Much was made of others’ business in the transfer window, but Peas focused on themselves with captain Karen Duggan leading the charge. Amidst a flying start, Niamh Reid Burke, Sadhbh Doyle, Jetta Berrill, Erin McLaughlin, Tara O’Hanlon, Chloe Moloney, Kate Mooney and Lauren O’Callaghan were among their standout stars as they raised the bar week on week.

The Greenogue outfit dropped points just twice — one draw and one defeat — in 18 games thus far, and ultimately emerged deserved winners on their head-to-head record with Rovers. From Mooney’s mid-season departure to Lewes and O’Hanlon’s injury setback, they’ve dealt with everything thrown their way, showing true resilience, spirit and a never-say-die attitude.

Bryan Keane / INPHO Peamount captain Karen Duggan. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

As per FAI stats, they have the joint best attack (39 goals scored), joint second best defence (11 goals conceded), most clean sheets (11) and most wins (16), with two games to go.

“This Peamount side, its consistency levels have been unbelievable over the last seven years,” O’Callaghan, who became the first manager in WNL history to lead a team to three league titles (2019, 2020, 2023), beamed.

“The old saying is you have to lose a few to win a few, and that epitomises Peamount.

“We’ve been so close so many times, and we’ve had a lot of setbacks along the way. I think that’s one of the key areas this year that’s drove us on, that’s given us the hunger. We’ve learned from the mistakes we’ve made, and you see the rewards here today.”

The scenes at the final whistle at Ferrycarrig Park said it all, this title most likely their sweetest yet.

An incredible achievement after all the highs and lows, ups and downs and difficult days — 2020 when they let the title slip through a jarring capitulation springs to mind.

But this was one of the good ones, a real family-feel to the celebrations.

“It’s a great day for Peamount, a great day for the underdog and a great day for women’s football,” O’Callaghan declared.

Expect another on Saturday, 11 November when they lift the trophy after their final game of the season at home to Sligo Rovers.

No Peamount, no party, as they say themselves.

The era continues apace.