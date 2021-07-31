Braces from Roche and Doyle help Peamount to 5-0 win over Cork City

Cork City 0

Peamount United 5

Andrew Horgan reports from Turner’s Cross

PEAMOUNT UNITED SECURED another important victory in their pursuit of the Women’s National League title as they comfortably defeated Cork City 5-0 at Turner’s Cross on Saturday afternoon.

A sensational finish from Dearbhaile Beirne, followed by a brace apiece from Stephanie Roche and Sadbh Doyle was enough to earn Peamount the three points that keeps them joint top and City joint bottom.

In truth, the outcome of this encounter was in little doubt by the 11th minute as the 2020 league and cup winners put their severely weakened opponents to the sword to race into a two-goal lead.

Their first was a thing of beauty and it came with just four minutes on the clock as Beirne superbly curled the ball into the far top right corner of the net with the help of the inside of the post.

Their second wasn’t bad either as Eleanor Ryan Doyle’s incredible lofted pass over the top of the defence released Roche, who expertly drilled her shot past goalkeeper Abby McCarthy in front of the Shed.

City twice went close to getting themselves back into the game before the half time break but former Peamount winger Sarah McKevitt hit the crossbar with a strike from distance before arrowing another long ranger wide of the far bottom left corner.

It remained 2-0 until, with 13 minutes to go, Peamount upped the tempo to such an extent that their opponents couldn’t live with them.

Sadbh Doyle tapped home from a few yards after good work from substitute Lauren Kelly and Stephanie Roche in the build-up before the latter made it 4-0, turning in McCarthy’s rushed clearance for her second.

Doyle would complete her own double and ensure United closed the gap on goal difference to Shelbourne even further when she slotted past the keeper in the closing stages.

CORK CITY: Abby McCarthy, Nathalie O’Brien (Riona Crowley 81), Danielle Burke, Kate O’Donovan (Kelly Leahy 86), Christina Dring, Leah Murphy (Tiffany Taylor 58), Laura Shine, Eva Mangan, Nadine Seward, Sarah McKevitt, Lauren Walsh.

PEAMOUNT UNITED: Niamh Reid-Burke, Lauryn O’Callaghan, Dora Gorman, Lucy McCartan (Chloe Moloney 71), Sadbh Doyle, Alannah McEvoy (Lauren Kelly ht), Eleanor Ryan Doyle, Karen Duggan, Dearbhaile Beirne, Rebecca Watkins (Orlagh Fitzpatrick 85), Stephanie Roche.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Referee: Ian O’Keefe.

Women’s National League results:

Bohemians 0-1 Wexford Youths

Galway WFC 1-2 Shelbourne

DLR Waves 1-0 Athlone Town (At Half-Time following 4pm kick-off)