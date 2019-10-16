Peamount see off Shelbourne to set-up cup final showdown with Wexford Youths

The sides were deadlocked at half-time.

PEAMOUNT UNITED WILL face holders Wexford Youths in the FAI Women’s Senior Cup final after they prevailed in tonight’s semi-final at PRL Park, Greenogue.

Peamount saw off Shelbourne 2-0 as second-half goals from Megan Lynch Smith and Aine O’Gorman helped them to victory.

The decider will take place at the Aviva Stadium on 3 November.

It was the second meeting between these sides in a matter of days. Last weekend, Shels enjoyed a 2-1 away victory over Peamount, but the latter gained sweet revenge this time around.

Tonight’s tie was scoreless at the interval but O’Gorman handed her side the lead after 53 minutes.

As Wexford chased the game late on, Smith doubled Peamount’s lead with a left-footed strike to seal the win.

The Women’s National League fixture between Cork City and Wexford Youths that was fixed for tonight was called off due to an unplayable pitch in Knockgriffin Park.

