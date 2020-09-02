Mayo's Hanley announces retirement after 13 seasons in the AFL

Pearce Hanley of the Suns during the 2019 AFL season.

MAYO NATIVE PEARCE Hanley has announced his AFL retirement at the age of 31.

Hanley made 169 appearances during a 13-year AFL career that saw him line out for the Brisbane Lions and Gold Coast Suns.

He was recruited by Brisbane as an 18-year-old in 2007 and only Jim Stynes, Tadhg Kennelly and Zach Tuohy have played in more AFL games after switching codes from GAA.

Hanley, whose younger brother Cian also had a spell with the Lions before returning home in 2018, informed his team-mates of the decision on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s obviously been on my mind for a while and I made the decision a few days ago and haven’t had any regrets since,” he said.

“I think great clubs are built off great people and the Suns have that.

“I’ll continue to be on this journey with them, but I’ll be watching on from the stands.

“I’m excited for the next phase in my life and sinking my teeth into that.”

After 12 years at the top level, @GoldCoastSUNS Defender Pearce Hanley is hanging up the boots. The Irish veteran has retired from the AFL, effective immediately. https://t.co/Gnkwhy8Q5H @mitchkroehn #7AFL#7NEWS pic.twitter.com/QmphZSaquG — 7NEWS Gold Coast (@7NewsGoldCoast) September 2, 2020

He played 129 times for the Lions before moving to the Suns in 2017. Hanley struggled with injury in the latter years of his career, featuring in just 40 games over the past four seasons.

