Captain fantastic's 99th-minute winner seals massive three points for Shelbourne

SHELBOURNE’S CAPTAIN FANTASTIC Pearl Slattery scored a late, great goal tonight keep the pace with Peamount United atop the Women’s National League [WNL] table.

Deep, deep into injury time and in the dying seconds at Tolka Park, Slattery stepped up to score the all-important winner as Shels beat Bohemians 3-2.

Cool as you like, the WNL legend danced around the box in the 99th minute before finding the back of the net as the crowd went wild:

The Dublin derby was a game of high drama; Lisa Murphy heading Bohemians into an early lead with her first senior goal in the sixth minute, before Saoirse Noonan made it 1-1 as half-time neared.

Shels returnee Keeva Keenan, who recently signed from Celtic, sustained a nasty-looking injury in the opening period.

Teenage defender Jessie Stapleton edged the Reds in front with 67 minutes on the clock, but Chloe Darby set up a grand-stand finish just moments later.

With Bohs down to 10 after Hannah Tobin Jones was shown a second yellow card, it was tense down the home straight. But it was Slattery to the rescue as her crucial winner brought Noel King’s Shels back level with Peamount on 40 points at the top of the table:

And here's how things stand...

Elsewhere tonight, Cork City lifted themselves off the bottom with a 2-1 away win over Treaty United at Jackman Park.

Leah Murphy sent the Leesiders on their way in Limerick, opening the scoring with a third-minute header. Jenna Slattery’s superb long-range strike levelled matters in the 17th minute, but it was a Nathalie O’Brien penalty early in the second half which ultimately saw Cork over the line.

The win hands them a major boost, lifting them from ninth to sixth, past Athlone, Bohs and Treaty.

Last night, reigning champions Peamount sealed a massive three points with a late 2-1 win over DLR Waves. Full-back Lauryn O’Callaghan scored the winner which ultimately settled an extremely tight contest, with Áine O’Gorman also on target for Peas.

Galway WFC also won 2-1 on Tuesday, beating Athlone Town on the road.