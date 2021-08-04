Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 4 August 2021
Advertisement

Captain fantastic's 99th-minute winner seals massive three points for Shelbourne

The Reds keep the pace atop the table after a dramatic 3-2 win over Bohemians.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 4 Aug 2021, 10:19 PM
1 hour ago 1,395 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5514865

pearl-slattery Pearl Slattery (file pic). Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SHELBOURNE’S CAPTAIN FANTASTIC Pearl Slattery scored a late, great goal tonight keep the pace with Peamount United atop the Women’s National League [WNL] table.

Deep, deep into injury time and in the dying seconds at Tolka Park, Slattery stepped up to score the all-important winner as Shels beat Bohemians 3-2.

Cool as you like, the WNL legend danced around the box in the 99th minute before finding the back of the net as the crowd went wild:

The Dublin derby was a game of high drama; Lisa Murphy heading Bohemians into an early lead with her first senior goal in the sixth minute, before Saoirse Noonan made it 1-1 as half-time neared.

Shels returnee Keeva Keenan, who recently signed from Celtic, sustained a nasty-looking injury in the opening period.

Teenage defender Jessie Stapleton edged the Reds in front with 67 minutes on the clock, but Chloe Darby set up a grand-stand finish just moments later.

With Bohs down to 10 after Hannah Tobin Jones was shown a second yellow card, it was tense down the home straight. But it was Slattery to the rescue as her crucial winner brought Noel King’s Shels back level with Peamount on 40 points at the top of the table:

Elsewhere tonight, Cork City lifted themselves off the bottom with a 2-1 away win over Treaty United at Jackman Park.

Leah Murphy sent the Leesiders on their way in Limerick, opening the scoring with a third-minute header. Jenna Slattery’s superb long-range strike levelled matters in the 17th minute, but it was a Nathalie O’Brien penalty early in the second half which ultimately saw Cork over the line.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The win hands them a major boost, lifting them from ninth to sixth, past Athlone, Bohs and Treaty.

Last night, reigning champions Peamount sealed a massive three points with a late 2-1 win over DLR Waves. Full-back Lauryn O’Callaghan scored the winner which ultimately settled an extremely tight contest, with Áine O’Gorman also on target for Peas.

Galway WFC also won 2-1 on Tuesday, beating Athlone Town on the road.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie