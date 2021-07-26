Membership : Access or Sign Up
Britain's Peaty wins 100m breaststroke gold to defend Olympic title

The 26-year old held off a challenge from Dutchman Arno Kamminga to claim gold.

By AFP Monday 26 Jul 2021, 4:01 AM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ADAM PEATY BECAME the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title Monday when he claimed gold in the 100m breaststroke, clocking the fifth-fastest time in history.

The 26-year-old powered to the line in 57.37sec ahead of Dutchman Arno Kamminga (58.00), the only other swimmer besides Peaty to ever go under 58 seconds. Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi took bronze in 58.33.

Looking exhausted but ecstatic, he bowed to the stadium when he climbed out of the pool.

The unstoppable Peaty turned at the half-way mark in 26.73 and despite no crowds at the Tokyo Aquatic Center to cheer him on he was never threatened.

Peaty first broke the world record at the 2015 British championships. In 2019 he became the first man to break through the 57-second barrier.

