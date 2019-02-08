This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 8 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Graeme McDowell three off the lead after 68 at happy hunting ground Pebble Beach

Phil Mickelson hit every fairway for first time in two decades, meanwhile.

By The42 Team Friday 8 Feb 2019, 8:13 AM
15 minutes ago 136 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4483089
On form: Phil Mickelson.
On form: Phil Mickelson.
On form: Phil Mickelson.

GRAEME MCDOWELL ROLLED back the years at Pebble Beach to sit three shots off the lead Graeme McDowell after the opening round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

The Northern Irishman won the 2010 US Open at the venue and looked likely to set the pace after day one, but a three putt on the last meant he carded a 68 to finish at four-under par alongside ten other players.

In-form Shane Lowry continued his positive start to the year to open with a 71.

Brian Gay and Scott Langley are tied atop the leaderboard but Phil Mickelson stole the show on the fairway.

Gay and fellow American Langley carded seven-under-par 64s for a one-stroke lead in Pebble Beach on Thursday.

Mickelson is in a six-way tie for third place following his memorable 65, which saw the American star hit every single fairway for the first time since 1998.

Five-time major champion Mickelson started his round with a birdie on the par-four first hole. He made a bogey and another birdie before the turn.

On his back nine, the 43-time PGA Tour champion tallied five birdies at Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

The opening round was the first time since in more than 20 years that Mickelson – who was also 17 of 18 on greens in regulation and had 32 putts – hit all 13 fairways

“To the best of my knowledge it’s taken me 27 years and a few months to hit all fairways in a single round in a competition,” said Mickelson, who initially believed it was the first time he had accomplished the feat. “I may have done it before but I don’t ever recall doing it.”

Former world number one Jason Day – tied for second at last year’s tournament – joins Mickelson in third, while defending champion Ted Potter Jr sits at the very bottom of the leaderboard following his forgettable 10-over-par 82.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Conan focused on taking his big chance after waiting in the wings
    Conan focused on taking his big chance after waiting in the wings
    Two years on, Edinburgh bus debacle still a sore spot for Schmidt
    'This is a really dangerous game for Ireland because of last weekend'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Sooner or later they have to lose - why not against us?': Ranieri out to upset Solskjaer's men
    'Sooner or later they have to lose - why not against us?': Ranieri out to upset Solskjaer's men
    Incoming €75 million man aiming to retire at Barcelona
    Messi unable to conjure Barca winner as Madrid hold on for draw
    IRELAND
    'Summit night was hell on earth' - Ferris scales Kilimanjaro in aid of injured players
    'Summit night was hell on earth' - Ferris scales Kilimanjaro in aid of injured players
    Injuries bring World Cup to mind as Schmidt seeks flexibility
    Gray and Maitland return from injuries for Scotland's clash with Ireland
    SCOTLAND
    Intercept specialist Stockdale wary of Russell traps
    Intercept specialist Stockdale wary of Russell traps
    Ryan pairs up with Roux as Ireland look for 'variation' around ball-carriers
    Star winger Miller named to start against Scotland after recovering from horrific leg break

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie