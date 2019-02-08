Graeme McDowell three off the lead after 68 at happy hunting ground Pebble Beach

GRAEME MCDOWELL ROLLED back the years at Pebble Beach to sit three shots off the lead Graeme McDowell after the opening round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

The Northern Irishman won the 2010 US Open at the venue and looked likely to set the pace after day one, but a three putt on the last meant he carded a 68 to finish at four-under par alongside ten other players.

In-form Shane Lowry continued his positive start to the year to open with a 71.

Brian Gay and Scott Langley are tied atop the leaderboard but Phil Mickelson stole the show on the fairway.

Gay and fellow American Langley carded seven-under-par 64s for a one-stroke lead in Pebble Beach on Thursday.

Mickelson is in a six-way tie for third place following his memorable 65, which saw the American star hit every single fairway for the first time since 1998.

Five-time major champion Mickelson started his round with a birdie on the par-four first hole. He made a bogey and another birdie before the turn.

On his back nine, the 43-time PGA Tour champion tallied five birdies at Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

The opening round was the first time since in more than 20 years that Mickelson – who was also 17 of 18 on greens in regulation and had 32 putts – hit all 13 fairways

“To the best of my knowledge it’s taken me 27 years and a few months to hit all fairways in a single round in a competition,” said Mickelson, who initially believed it was the first time he had accomplished the feat. “I may have done it before but I don’t ever recall doing it.”

Former world number one Jason Day – tied for second at last year’s tournament – joins Mickelson in third, while defending champion Ted Potter Jr sits at the very bottom of the leaderboard following his forgettable 10-over-par 82.