Bad weather postpones PGA Pebble Beach final round to Monday

A SEVERE STORM raised safety concerns and forced postponement of the final round of the US PGA Tour’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am to Monday tournament officials announced on Sunday.

One day after reigning US Open champion Wyndham Clark set a course record with a 12-under par 60 at the seaside California layout, heavy rain soaked the iconic course with high winds blowing in high waves.

The final round was rescheduled to begin Monday off the first and 10th tees, from 4pm Irish time.

Clark lowered the old Pebble Beach 18-hole mark of 62 set by Tom Kite in 1983 and matched by fellow Americans David Duval in 1997 and Patrick Cantlay in 2021 plus Austrian Matthias Schwab in 2022.

Clark tops the field after 54 holes on 17-under 199 with Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg one stroke back and France’s Matthieu Pavon, who won last week at Torrey Pines, two adrift.

Belgian Thomas Detry and American Mark Hubbard share fourth on 202 with a pack on 203 including world number one Scottie Scheffler, two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, fellow American Tom Hoge and Australian Jason Day.

Seamus Power is in a tie for 31st, and 10 shots off the lead. Rory McIlroy has endured an indifferent tournament, and is tied for 66th at two-under and fully 15 shots from Clark.