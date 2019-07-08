This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Penalty joy for Ireland as they reach semi-finals of World University Games

Amanda McQuillan, Megan Smyth-Lynch, Lynn Craven and Eleanor Ryan-Doyle all converted their spot kicks.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Jul 2019, 7:49 PM
1 hour ago
Ireland celebrate winning the penalty shoot-out.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Ireland celebrate winning the penalty shoot-out.
Ireland celebrate winning the penalty shoot-out.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRELAND TODAY PROGRESSED to the semi-finals of the World University Games in Napoli.

Dave Connell’s side, who earlier in the competition claimed a major scalp by beating Brazil in the group stages, overcame China 4-1 on penalties.

The match had finished 0-0 in normal time.

Ireland had looked the stronger side for majority of the contest, but struggled to find a way past a stubborn China rearguard.

Ultimately though, successful spot kicks from Amanda McQuillan, Megan Smyth-Lynch, Lynn Craven and Eleanor Ryan-Doyle saw their side into the final four.

It completes an excellent few days for Ireland in the competition.

On Sunday, an Alan O’Sullivan goal helped the men’s team draw 1-1 with Uruguay and, in the process, earn a place in the quarter-finals, where they face Russia on Tuesday

 

