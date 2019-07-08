Penalty joy for Ireland as they reach semi-finals of World University Games

IRELAND TODAY PROGRESSED to the semi-finals of the World University Games in Napoli.
Dave Connell’s side, who earlier in the competition claimed a major scalp by beating Brazil in the group stages, overcame China 4-1 on penalties.
The match had finished 0-0 in normal time.
Ireland had looked the stronger side for majority of the contest, but struggled to find a way past a stubborn China rearguard.
Ultimately though, successful spot kicks from Amanda McQuillan, Megan Smyth-Lynch, Lynn Craven and Eleanor Ryan-Doyle saw their side into the final four.
It completes an excellent few days for Ireland in the competition.
On Sunday, an Alan O’Sullivan goal helped the men’s team draw 1-1 with Uruguay and, in the process, earn a place in the quarter-finals, where they face Russia on Tuesday
📢TEAM NEWS | This is your Team Ireland Women’s Football lineup to play China in the Quarter Final!— Third Level Football (@thirdlevelfootb) July 8, 2019
It’s the same team that play vs Korea!
KO just under an hour away! #WUG19IRL #Naples2019 #ToBeUnique #20x20 pic.twitter.com/LMGcVzbZzj
