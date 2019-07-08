Penalty joy for Ireland as they reach semi-finals of World University Games

IRELAND TODAY PROGRESSED to the semi-finals of the World University Games in Napoli.

Dave Connell’s side, who earlier in the competition claimed a major scalp by beating Brazil in the group stages, overcame China 4-1 on penalties.

The match had finished 0-0 in normal time.

Ireland had looked the stronger side for majority of the contest, but struggled to find a way past a stubborn China rearguard.

Ultimately though, successful spot kicks from Amanda McQuillan, Megan Smyth-Lynch, Lynn Craven and Eleanor Ryan-Doyle saw their side into the final four.

It completes an excellent few days for Ireland in the competition.

On Sunday, an Alan O’Sullivan goal helped the men’s team draw 1-1 with Uruguay and, in the process, earn a place in the quarter-finals, where they face Russia on Tuesday

