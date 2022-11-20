Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 20 November 2022
Advertisement

Penaud double takes France to 'confidence-boosting' win over Japan

Les Bleus claimed a 13th straight success less than 10 months out from the Rugby World Cup.

15 minutes ago 730 Views 0 Comments
France players celebrate.
France players celebrate.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FRANCE CAPTAIN Charles Ollivon said Sunday’s 35-17 Autumn Nations Series victory over Japan helps “grow confidence” as they continued their winning run before next year’s Rugby World Cup on home soil.

Winger Damian Penaud crossed twice as Les Bleus claimed a 13th straight success less than 10 months out from the tournament.

Along with the only side above them in the world rankings, Ireland, Ollivon’s outfit are leading contenders for the competition with the two countries meeting in the Six Nations in February.

“Not everything was perfect,” Ollivon told France Television.

“We keep the series going and growing in confidence.

“It’s a great way to prepare for the Six Nations,” he added.

With the hosts of the next World Cup meeting the home country of the last edition, head coach Fabien Galthie was forced into three changes including handing scrum-half Maxime Lucu his 11th Test appearance.

Galthie’s counterpart Jamie Joseph brought in a fresh half-back combination after last weekend’s heavy loss to England.

Heavy rain started to fall seconds after the anthems in front of a sold-out 34-000 capacity Le Stadium in Toulouse.

The home crowd had something to celebrate despite the downpour after just seven minutes as Les Bleus winger Damian Penaud made the most of Ryoki Yamanaka’s mistake in his own in-goal area.

Toulouse full-back Thomas Ramos then made up for missing the conversion by slotting two easy penalties and the home side led 11-0 after 17 minutes.

Brave Blossoms fly-half Seungsin Lee, brought in after last Saturday’s hammering at Twickenham, opened his side’s account on the quarter mark with a shot at goal to make it 11-3.

- Basque brothers -

The rain stopped but the pitch and ball were left slippery before Ramos added a third penalty just after half an hour as Galthie’s side led 14-3.

Les Bleus extended the advantage as Lucu set-up Ollivon, the pair coming from the same Basque village of Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle, to slide over and they were 21-3 up at the break.

Less than 80 seconds after the interval Japan reduced the deficit as scrum-half Naoato Saito crossed following centre Shogo Nakano’s 40m break.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Lee converted to bring the score to 21-10 with 38 minutes left but their hopes of a comeback were short-lived.

Galthie brought Matthieu Jalibert on from Romain Ntamack just before the hour mark and the replacement fly-half’s break from a chip kick down the right led to Penaud’s second try of the game and his 19th try in 37 Tests.

Ramos slotted the extras as the sun threatened to come out with the home side leading 28-10 with 18 minutes to play.

The Brave Blossoms, ranked 10th in the world, refused to go down without a fight as winger Siosaia Fifita crossed and Lee converted the additional points to make it 28-17 with a quarter of an hour left.

The smart move from the back of the lineout leading to the try highlighted what the people of Toulouse can expect at next year’s World Cup with Japan playing two group games in the town.

France sealed the win with seven minutes to play as flanker Anthony Jelonch crossed after another Jalibert chip before Ramos kicked the conversion to take it to 35-17 as eyes turn to the defence of their Six Nations title with just nine games to go until hosting the World Cup.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie