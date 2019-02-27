This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
2018 Stayers' Hurdle winner ruled out of title defence at Cheltenham

Penhill was bidding for a third successive victory at the course.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 27 Feb 2019, 4:53 PM
1 hour ago 669 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4516018

LAST YEAR’S STAYERS’ Hurdle champion Penhill has been ruled out of a defence of his title at this year’s Cheltenham Festival.

Paul Townend on Penhill wins Paul Townend celebrates victory for Penhill. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Willie Mullins-trained horse has been ruled out through injury and will not feature in the Grade 1 race on the third day of the festival on Thursday 14 March.

“He worked yesterday but was very sore this morning,” revealed Mullins today.

Penhill most recently ran last April, finishing second behind Faugheen in the Punchestown Stayers’ Hurdle. The previous month jockey Paul Townend had steered Penhill to an exciting success at Cheltenham with two lengths to spare over Supasundae.

Paul Townend on Penhill lands ahead of Robbie Power on Supasundae Penhill lands in front of Supasundae to claim victory in last year's Cheltenham Stayers' Hurdle.

Penhill was bidding this year for a third successive triumph at Cheltenham after Townend had guided him to glory on St Patrick’s Day 2017 in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

The absence of Penhill leaves Paisley Park as the favourite

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

