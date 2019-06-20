This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Birmingham City confirm Spaniard as caretaker manager after Monk sacking

The club says they are ‘not actively seeking another Head Coach or Manager at this time.’

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 6:07 PM
8 minutes ago 120 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4691326
Image: Barrington Coombs
Image: Barrington Coombs


Image: Barrington Coombs

BIRMINGHAM CITY HAVE confirmed that Pep Clotet will take over as caretaker manager for the upcoming season and say they are “not actively seeking another head coach or manager at this time.”

The Spaniard takes over from Gary Monk, after previously serving as his assistant manager.

Monk was sacked earlier this week following last season’s 17th-placed finish in the Championship. His departure comes just 15 months after his appointment at St Andrew’s.

Clotet’s fellow coaches James Beattie, Darryl Flahavan, Sean Rush and Ryan Needs will also remain in their roles with The Blues.

Meanwhile, experienced midfielder Craig Gardner joins the staff in a player-coach capacity.

The roles were formally agreed and ratified after a meeting with club CEO Xuandong Ren and club director Edward Zheng on Thursday.

Pep will be our caretaker Head Coach and we are not seeking anyone else,” said Ren following the appointments.

“With the support we will continue to provide them, and their expertise in coaching and preparation of the players, we are confident that we can make significant progress towards what we all want to achieve – success for Birmingham City.”

