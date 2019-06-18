This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Birmingham City sack Garry Monk after 15 months in charge

The former Leeds and Middlesbrough manager leaves the club with immediate effect.

By Cian Roche Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 5:22 PM
Former Birmingham City manager, Garry Monk.
Image: Paul Harding
Image: Paul Harding

BIRMINGHAM CITY HAVE sacked Garry Monk with immediate effect.

The club take the decision following last season’s 17th-placed finish in the Championship, factoring in their nine-point deduction for breaching the Football League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

The move comes just 15 months after the former Leeds and Middlesbrough manager was appointed.

“The Board of Directors believe this to be in the long term interests of the club,” Birmingham said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We thank Garry for his efforts and we wish him the best for the future.

“Pep Clotet has been appointed caretaker Head Coach and the remainder of the coaching and backroom staff – including Sean Rush, Darryl Flahavan, Ryan Needs and James Beattie – stay in place. Pep takes charge of team affairs with immediate effect.”

The statement also nods towards last season’s finish and the hope that a change in management will bring better results.

The Board of Directors are hopeful that over time the team can adopt a fresh and modern footballing philosophy, whilst maintaining the club’s core values.

“It is our intention to drive the club forward and challenge for promotion.

“As part of an overall review of club operations, we will also seek to enhance our recruitment and scouting strategy.”

There has been some unrest behind the scenes and at board-level at the club over the last number of years. Birmingham have made £39m in losses over the past three seasons, prompting the points deduction in March this year.

Steve Cotterill’s tenure at the club saw them finish in 19th after he was sacked in March 2018. Monk guided the Brummies to safety in his absence, avoiding relegation by five points.

The 40-year-old’s appointment appeared to be a step in the right direction and a relatively long-term appointment – initially signing on a three and-a-half year deal.

Up to this point, the club had gone through five managers in 16 months since Gary Rowett’s dismissal in December 2016.

