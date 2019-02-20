This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 20 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Guardiola labels Bernardo Silva Portugal's 'biggest star' ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Silva has been a standout performer this term with Guardiola suggesting he has usurped Ronaldo in Portugal.

By The42 Team Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 7:15 AM
10 hours ago 479 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4502678
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva

PEP GUARDIOLA FEELS Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva is one of the best three players in the Premier League and Portugal’s star performer.

Former Monaco favourite Silva joined City in May 2017 and has taken his game to new heights this season, staring in both central midfield and wide attacking roles.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not featured for his country since the 2018 World Cup but remains in prolific form for Juventus, meaning Guardiola’s observation that Silva is now his country’s main man might raise some eyebrows.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 meeting with Schalke, Guardiola was asked whether the 24-year-old would be the next big star of Portuguese football.

“He is the biggest star already,” he replied. “He’s a lovely person. I love to work with him, he never makes a bad face when he doesn’t play. Always the biggest smile. He is the guy in the locker room who is most loved.

Portugal v Italy - UEFA Nations League - League A - Group 3 - Estadio da Luz Silva in action against Italy in the UEFA Nations League. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“He is one of the most talented I’ve ever seen in my career as a manager and a football player. He can play three or four positions, he’s always eight or nine [out of 10] but know when he doesn’t play well it doesn’t matter because he runs the most.

“You cannot play every single game every three days at the top level, but he runs and runs. Maybe this season he’s been one of the best two or three players in the Premier League.

“Look at how he celebrates the goals with his team-mates, he’s a joy. I’m an incredibly lucky guy to have him in my hands, I enjoy every training session and every single game.

“Portugal is fortunate to have him, the manager [Fernando Santos] will use him every time more and more. He is a lovely guy -  I love him, it’s simple like that.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Iain Henderson avoids ban having been cited for incident against Ospreys
    Iain Henderson avoids ban having been cited for incident against Ospreys
    Farrell included in Ireland squad for Italy trip but no Ringrose, Ruddock or Addison
    Concussion rules Italy captain Sergio Parisse out of Ireland clash
    FOOTBALL
    Juventus star will miss Atletico clash to undergo heart treatment
    Juventus star will miss Atletico clash to undergo heart treatment
    Manchester City dealt double injury blow ahead of Schalke tie
    'Messi is the only genius in world football', says ex-Real Madrid boss Capello
    IRELAND
    Marmion misses out on Ireland's Italy trip but set for 150th Connacht game
    Marmion misses out on Ireland's Italy trip but set for 150th Connacht game
    'Roy demands high standards. You need to be mentally strong with him': Andy Reid defends Keane amid criticism
    'I read an article a while ago that I had retired from international football - I nearly lost the plot!'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'The tie is not over' - Jurgen Klopp backs Liverpool to recover after below-par display
    'The tie is not over' - Jurgen Klopp backs Liverpool to recover after below-par display
    Just 3 points separate 4 teams at the top of the Championship after tonight's late drama
    Player ratings: How Liverpool fared against Bayern Munich
    BOXING
    'Where's your mum? I pay her rent now': Joshua and Miller get feisty at New York presser
    'Where's your mum? I pay her rent now': Joshua and Miller get feisty at New York presser
    'I never hid!' - Rose Volante ready to halt Katie Taylor's march in unification clash
    Billy Joe Saunders moves up in weight to fight for vacant WBO super-middleweight title

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie