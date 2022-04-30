Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 30 April 2022
Pep Guardiola hails ‘really good result’ as double-chasing City keep dream alive

City returned to the Premier League summit, a point clear of Liverpool.

By Press Association Saturday 30 Apr 2022, 10:14 PM
33 minutes ago 560 Views 0 Comments
Pep applauds the supporters at full-time.
Image: Imago/PA Images
PEP GUARDIOLA FEELS Manchester City’s 4-0 win at Leeds has brought their quest for two major trophies into sharper focus.

Guardiola admitted the scoreline at Elland Road was misleading, but City leapfrogged back to the top of the Premier League table and now have Champions League rivals Real Madrid back in their sights.

Rodri’s unopposed header from Phil Foden’s free-kick gave City a hard-fought half-time lead before Nathan Ake’s close-range finish following a corner gave them room to breathe.

Gabriel Jesus lashed home a game-clinching third goal and substitute Fernandinho drilled in a low finish in time added on to lift City one point above Liverpool, who had won at Newcastle earlier in the day.

Guardiola said: “I think the result looks more comfortable than it really was, but I could not expect differently.

“We knew it. Between the Champions League game it is always difficult, especially away, especially at Elland Road, especially a ‘final’ (for Leeds) to stay in the Premier League.”

City will now head to Madrid for Wednesday’s second leg of their Champions League semi-final with a 4-3 advantage after Tuesday’s thrilling first leg at the Etihad.

The City boss was clearly relieved to have side-stepped a potential banana skin at Elland Road against a Leeds side desperate for points in their bid to beat the drop.

“Knowing the circumstances that we have with the Champions League, it was a really good result,” Guardiola said.

“Since I arrived (at City) I hear many times about what Elland Road means. The previous time we came here Marcelo Bielsa was manager and it was behind closed doors, so I couldn’t feel it. Today I felt it, so I know why this is so special.

“At the end, 4-0 down, fighting to stay in the Premier League and singing, chanting, showing support.

“Leeds is one of the greatest teams in this country and I have a special sympathy for the fact Marcelo was here and hopefully they can stay up, but that is why we spoke that it will be tough today.”

City’s four goals brought them to within one of Liverpool’s goal difference and Guardiola can see a clearer path ahead in their defence of the domestic title.

“We stuck together and we reduced the goal difference. I don’t know if it is important – but it is in our hands,” he added.

“Newcastle, Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa. We know exactly what we have to do and we have the same opinion.

“We win, we will be champions. We draw, they (Liverpool) will be champions.”

