This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 7 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I am a blue shirt, I am one of yours' - City boss Guardiola ends Juventus speculation

The Serie A champions have been linked with an approach for Pep Guardiola, but he will not be leaving Manchester City.

By The42 Team Friday 7 Jun 2019, 7:55 PM
3 minutes ago 27 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4673274
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with the FA Cup.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with the FA Cup.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with the FA Cup.

PEP GUARDIOLA HAS confirmed he will not leave Manchester City for Juventus, stating: ”I am a blue shirt, I am one of yours.” 

Guardiola has been strongly linked with the Serie A champions following the departure of Massimiliano Allegri.

Juve denied making an approach for Guardiola, who led City to a domestic clean sweep in 2018-19, yet reports in Italy continued to suggest the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss was a target.

Guardiola, though, has ended the speculation by insisting he sees his future in the Premier League due to the strong backing he receives from City’s fans.

“There is no better place to play in the world than in England. Or to do your job as a manager here in England,” Guardiola said in an extensive interview on City’s official website.

“I can compare it with Spain and in Germany, I have not been in other countries, but they would be quite similar. If I went to Italy it would be quite similar to Spain.

“There is no better place. In other places, fans boo you if you don’t win or don’t play good, but here they always support you.

I am a blue shirt, I am one of yours.

City failed to win a trophy in Guardiola’s first season in Manchester and the former Spain international - who has two years left on his contract - confirmed the faith shown in him during that spell is key to his decision to stay.

“I remember the first year was difficult, after Monaco we were out of the Champions League and the Premier League was not good, and we were understanding that the people support you,” Guardiola continued. 

“Respect during the week, there’s no media during the week, you work, calm, it is the ideal. It’s the perfect place to work, especially, I don’t know at other clubs, but here. I felt that in the first season when we didn’t win one title, how they support me, but in this situation I don’t forget it.

“Now it’s easy to be close to me, for people to say how good you are, and I know how it was with this job. In that moment when it doesn’t work so well like we expected in the first year, everybody needs time – all of us, we all need time – how they support me.

“The chairman first of all, Khaldoon [Al Mubarak], I cannot forget his messages after the defeats and the bad moments. And of course I cannot forget [sporting director] Txiki [Begiristain], all the backroom staff and how close we are.

“To sit with calm and to discuss what we need to improve, especially the team, and that’s why I am happy to reward the confidence they have to me, with my players, for the next two seasons.”

Guardiola added: “The best is yet to come!”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie