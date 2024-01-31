'Winning helps you to have more energy' - Pep Guardiola not thinking about leaving City

PEP GUARDIOLA HAS “everything a manager could dream of” at Manchester City and has been re-energised by their continuing success.

The recent decision of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to stand down at the end of the season, citing the need for a break, has brought focus on Guardiola’s own position at the Etihad Stadium.

Yet the famously intense Spaniard, who himself took a year out after quitting Barcelona in 2012 and is contracted only until the end of next season, insists he has no plans to follow Klopp’s exit.

“I have everything that a manager could dream of,” said Guardiola, who took charge at City in 2016.

“The hierarchy support me and always have. It’s a good environment.

“I still feel good and, of course, one day it is going to finish but I don’t think about that right now.”

Guardiola’s successes at City include five Premier League titles and the Champions League. Their crowning glory came as they won the treble last season.

“Winning helps you to have more energy,” Guardiola said. “When you are losing games you are more tired but I see the team getting better and playing difficult opponents like at Goodison Park after the Club World Cup or Newcastle or Spurs away.

“Seeing how the team behaved (showed) me, wow, we are still together, we are on the same path. That gives you energy.

Advertisement

“You do not switch energy on or off. You have to bring energy every day. That is what I am living now.”

In keeping with his previous contract extensions, Guardiola insists there is no urgency to agree fresh terms.

He said: “I think we have time. Now I feel really good, like always I have been, but football changes a lot.

“I have my opinion that when you have a year-and-a-half left on your contract it is a lot of time in world football.

“Many things are involved and extending after two years is not the same as extending after nine, it’s completely different. But still I am sitting here and I am OK.”

Guardiola, 53, says he now feels more relaxed than when he was a younger manager and found it difficult to switch off from the pressures of the job.

He said: “When I started in Barcelona I was like that but now I can stay on the sofa watching TV and don’t think about football.

“That helps me because after I have more desire to reconnect. Before I was thinking all the time because I thought I was missing something or not being professional enough.

“I understand that was a mistake and it’s better to have quality (time) for what you want to do.”

Virgil van Dijk. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk insists he is “fully committed” to the club as he dismissed reports suggesting he is ready to quit Anfield.

The Netherlands defender’s comments on whether he would be around after manager Jurgen Klopp departs this summer sparked speculation he could follow his manager out of the door.

Klopp announced on Friday that he will step down at the end of the season, and, asked whether he saw himself as part of the next Liverpool era, Van Dijk replied: “That’s a big question. Well, I don’t know.”

The 32-year-old has 18 months remaining on his current deal and, speaking to the Men in Blazers podcast on Tuesday, Van Dijk moved to clear up the uncertainty created since Klopp’s decision was made public.

“It’s much taken out of context,” the centre-back said of the response to his previous comments.

“To be 100 per cent clear, I am fully committed to the club. I love the club. I love the fans. It is fully taken out of context.”

With Liverpool top of the Premier League and in the final of the Carabao Cup, Van Dijk said ending the Klopp era with silverware remains the priority.

“It’s not about me, it’s not about I. It is about us and nothing has changed,” he added.

“Five days ago we weren’t even speaking about my contract so it’s silly.

“My full focus is on making sure this year can be very special, obviously (it was a) big announcement over the last couple of days. It has been a shock to each one of us connected to the club.

“We mean business, we want to crack on, we want to achieve things that we dreamed of at the start of the season and don’t get it twisted, I’m fully committed to the club – I love each and every second that I am the captain.”