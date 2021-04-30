BE PART OF THE TEAM

Pep Guardiola: Man City’s season has been exceptional whatever happens next

City have already lifted the Carabao Cup and can also claim the Premier League and Champions League titles.

By Press Association Friday 30 Apr 2021, 11:15 PM
34 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola says City's season has been great.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

PEP GUARDIOLA BELIEVES Manchester City have already enjoyed an exceptional and extraordinary season regardless of whether they win any more trophies or not.

City claimed the Carabao Cup for a fourth successive year last Sunday and could secure a third Premier League title in four attempts this weekend.

They could also reach the Champions League final if they finish off Paris St Germain in their semi-final next Tuesday, having earned a 2-1 advantage following Wednesday’s first leg in France.

All this has come in a draining, pandemic-hit season which City began after a shortened summer break and has been unrelenting in its intensity due to its condensed schedule.

Guardiola said: “It’s a lot of games and the problem is the shortness of time. It is home, game, home, travel, travel, here, here, game, game, travel.

“You cannot enjoy one game. We don’t have time to sit back one day or two, take a break and see what has happened.

“The team has been more resilient and calm. When you play every three days you don’t have time to see things clearly, because it’s the next one – then travel, then organise the team, then whatever.

“This is the most difficult thing when you play a lot of games, but the difference here is lockdown – our lives have changed completely – and it’s a shorter period of time.

“That makes this season so special for everyone. Winning one title already, close to another and playing another ‘final’ on Tuesday. It has been exceptional.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the last four weeks ahead of us but the season has been extraordinary already.”

City will win the title if they win at Crystal Palace on Saturday and second-placed Manchester United lose against fallen champions Liverpool on Sunday.

Guardiola realises City are close but is not anticipating any slip-ups from United and so is just focusing on his own games.

He said: “We have an incredible title ahead of us and we have 95 per cent of the chance to win it. It is incredibly close.

“But we still need five points and I have the belief that United can win all the games.

“The best is to focus on the next, and after we have a ‘final’ like we had three days ago in Paris.”

