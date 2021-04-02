Guardiola: It’s impossible for Man City to sign a striker with these prices

PEP GUARDIOLA CLAIMS it would be “impossible” for Manchester City to sign a big-money replacement striker for Sergio Aguero this summer.

The City boss has even suggested the club may not bring in a new centre forward at all.

The announcement this week that Aguero, City’s record goalscorer, is to leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season has intensified speculation linking the club with Borussia Dortmund’s prolific Erling Haaland.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe of Paris St Germain have also been mentioned but all three could command a fee well over £100million.

Guardiola feels that is just not realistic in the current climate.

“Listen, with these prices we are not going to sign any striker,” said the City boss, who has coped well enough without a specialist centre forward for large parts of this season already, with Aguero and Gabriel Jesus both having fitness problems.

“We are not going to sign any striker, it’s impossible – we cannot afford it. It’s impossible. That’s not going to happen, no.

“All the clubs struggle financially and we are not an exception. We have Gabriel and Ferran (Torres), who played incredible in this position this season.

“We have young players in the academy and we have played many times with a false nine.

“I don’t know what will happen. Maybe we are going to buy one but maybe maybe we are not going to buy any striker for the next season. Today there is more chance we are not going to buy any striker.”