Saturday 10 August, 2019
'He doesn't have earrings or tattoos, he has holding midfielder hair' - Pep Guardiola on Rodri

The City boss is tipping the club’s record signing to make an immediate impact.

By The42 Team Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 1:07 PM
21 minutes ago 1,194 Views 4 Comments
Man City new boy Rodri started against West Ham today.
PEP GUARDIOLA IS expecting Rodri to be an “incredible” addition for Manchester City, with the 23-year-old hailed for having no tattoos and holding midfielder hair.

The reigning Premier League champions spent big over the summer to bring the Spain international onto their books.

The club’s transfer record was smashed in completing a €70 million (£63m/$79m) agreement with Atletico Madrid .

Rodri has been acquired as a proven option for the present and future, with the intention being that he will slip seamlessly into Guardiola’s treble-winning squad from 2018-19.

He will also, in time, be charged with the task of becoming a long-term successor to Fernandinho in the middle of the park.

Guardiola is tipping a player who has an old school air about him to be an immediate success, telling BT Sport : “Rodri will be incredible for us.

“He doesn’t have tattoos or earrings. His hair, he looks like a holding midfielder! A holding midfielder must be like this, think about the rest [of the team].”

Rodri has already helped City to capture one piece of silverware in 2019-20, with Liverpool edged out in a Community Shield penalty shootout.

He was then handed a first Premier League start in a season opener against West Ham.

The hope is that he will help the Blues to cement their domestic dominance in English football, but Guardiola insists nobody at the Etihad Stadium is getting carried away in trophy-chasing quests.

He said when quizzed on the club’s efforts to complete a hat-trick of Premier League title triumphs: “We will try. We have to be a little better than the last season. I think we will need to have about 90- points to be champions

“I don’t speak to the guys about needing to win the Premier League. We think about what is next. You focus has to be close.”

Guardiola has helped to turn City in a global superpower during his three seasons in Manchester and is hoping to leave a legacy which will be talked about for years to come.

He added: “Since I arrived here, and right now, I am not pretending to build the best.

“If maybe in five, 10, 15, 20 years people can talk about what we have done, then ‘wow’.”

The42 Team

COMMENTS (4)

