Friday 28 August, 2020
Serie A switch reunites Pepe Reina with former Liverpool team-mate

The 37-year-old has joined Lazio from AC Milan, having recently been on loan at Aston Villa.

By AFP Friday 28 Aug 2020, 8:19 AM
everton-v-aston-villa-premier-league-goodison-park Pepe Reina pictured after Aston Villa's game against Everton in July. Source: Clive Brunskill/NMC Pool/PA Wire

SPAIN’S FORMER WORLD Cup-winning goalkeeper Pepe Reina has signed for Lazio from Serie A rivals AC Milan.

Reina, 37, had been on loan at Aston Villa from Milan since January as cover for injured first-choice keeper Tom Heaton.

“Lazio announces that it has permanently acquired the sports services of Jose Manuel Reina Paez,” the club said in a brief statement.

The former Napoli goalkeeper will be understudy to Albania international Thomas Strakosha next season.

“Reina is one of the strongest goalkeepers in history with incredible experience and is a positive person, he’ll help me improve,” said 25-year-old Strakosha.

Screen Shot 2020-08-28 at 08.16.22 Source: Twitter

Reina, capped 36 times by Spain and winner of the 2010 World Cup, previously played for Barcelona and Villarreal in Spain before joining Liverpool in 2005.

He made 394 appearances for Liverpool before moving to Bayern Munich in 2014, followed by spells at Italian clubs Napoli and AC Milan.

Lazio – who also have Reina’s former Liverpool team-mate Lucas Leiva on their books – finished fourth in Serie A last season to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 13 years.

© – AFP, 2020

