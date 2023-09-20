Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Ivan Perisic.
# Cruciate
Ivan Perisic could miss rest of Tottenham’s season with knee injury
The Croatian suffered a cruciate ligament injury to his right knee in training.
1 hour ago

TOTENHAM WIDE PLAYER Ivan Perisic is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury in training.

Spurs confirmed that Perisic had sustained a “complex anterior cruciate ligament injury” to his right knee in non-contact training.

Perisic played a key role off the bench in Tottenham’s dramatic 2-1 win over Sheffield United last weekend with an assist on his 50th appearance, but the severity of his injury could mean it is his final appearance for the club.

Croatian attacker Perisic is out of contract next summer and could be looking at a nine-month timeline before he can return to action.

“The experienced Croatia international sustained the injury in non-contact training and will undergo surgery. Wishing you well in your recovery, Ivan,” a club statement read.

Rodrigo Bentancur is currently out with an ACL injury sustained in February and he is not expected to be available for Ange Postecoglou until November.

Press Association
