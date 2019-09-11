Peru strike late to end Brazil's 17-game winning streak

PERU GRABBED A slice of revenge for their loss to Brazil in the Copa America final, defeating the five-time World Cup winners 1-0 in a friendly in Los Angeles.

A headed goal from Argentina-based defender Luis Abram was enough to give Peru a hard-fought win over the Brazilians.

Brazil, who won the Copa America final 3-1 in July, never got going to the disappointment of a 32,287 crowd at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The defeat brought an end to Brazil’s 17-game winning streak, a run which started with a victory over the United States just over a year ago.

Brazil coach Tite opted against starting Neymar, four days after the Paris Saint-Germain star had made a successful return from injury with a goal and an assist in a 2-2 draw with Colombia on Friday.

Tite was reluctant to start Neymar in back-to-back games, and instead brought him on after 63 minutes in place of Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino.

Neymar attempted to up the tempo in attack, but was unable to break the deadlock, with Brazil, who were also missing Dani Alves and Thiago Silva, struggling to find their usual attacking rhythm.

Instead it was Peru who grabbed a winner, Abram rising to meet Yoshimar Yotun’s free-kick to glance in the winner.

- © AFP 2019

