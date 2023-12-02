'I thought we deserved it this evening' - Connacht boss Wilkins

PETE WILKINS FELT his team deserved more from the game after Ciarán Frawley’s late try saw Leinster steal a dramatic URC interpro win in Galway.

After Leinster looked to have pulled clear early in the second half, Connacht stormed back into the game through tries from Caolan Blade and Diarmuid Kilgallen. Those scores looked to have set the home side up for a brilliant win at The Sportsground, only for Leinster fullback Frawley to strike with the final play of the game, the visitors leaving with a 24-22 win.

“Yeah it’s it’s really frustrating,” Wilkins said.

“You know, we’ve talked all season about you get what you deserve. I think rugby is a game like that where there’s that many small moments and blocks in the game that you if you get enough of them you come out on the right side of it.

But you know what, I thought we deserved it this evening, and I thought just the way we responded to Leinster’s positive periods of momentum, the way we responded to the yellow cards, the way we responded to the scoreboard when we went behind on that.

“I felt like we had done enough and I think the biggest frustration is that we bounced back so well from those challenging moments within the game, not to get one final go of bouncing back, and that’s obviously the nature of the game but that’s something we’ll have to process. But incredibly proud.”

“We’re extremely disappointed, we’ll have to look back on it,” added scrum-half Blade.

“Too many times in that second-half we just stood off. We let them play their game, they are a top-quality side but we’re extremely disappointed.

“There was a few mistakes on our side and we’ve no one to blame but ourselves.

“We’ve two huge games coming up in the Champions Cup so we’ll be disappointed but we’ll have to move on.”