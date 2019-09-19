Ex-England striker Peter Beardsley guilty of racial abuse and suspended for 32 weeks

Beardsley parted ways with Newcastle at the start of this year.

FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER Peter Beardsley has been found guilty on three counts of racist and/or abusive language towards Newcastle United U23 players.

The 58-year-old, who left his coaching role with Newcastle in March, denied all charges. He has been handed a suspension of 32 weeks from all football-related activities.

A statement from the Football Association on Thursday said: “The FA alleged that Mr Beardsley used abusive and/or insulting words, which were contrary to FA Rule E3(1) and constituted an “Aggravated Breach” under FA Rule E3(2) due to reference of ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality, while employed as a coach of the club’s Under-23s team.

“All three breaches of FA Rule E3 were denied but subsequently found proven based upon the results and findings of Newcastle United FC’s disciplinary proceedings.”

Beardsley made 59 appearances for England and won two English league titles and an FA Cup with Liverpool during the 1980s. Following his retirement in 1999, he spent time coaching with the England national team, before moving back to Newcastle.

He was employed as the club’s U23 manager and coach between 2014 and

2018. His duties in this capacity were to coach and train young players with a view to being retained by the club and potentially promoted to play in the first team.

Beardsley has also been ordered to complete a face-to-face education course.

