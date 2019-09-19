This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 19 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-England striker Peter Beardsley guilty of racial abuse and suspended for 32 weeks

The 58-year-old was found guilty on three counts of racist language towards Newcastle U23 players.

By Aaron Gallagher Thursday 19 Sep 2019, 3:30 PM
25 minutes ago 1,629 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4816057
Beardsley parted ways with Newcastle at the start of this year.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Beardsley parted ways with Newcastle at the start of this year.
Beardsley parted ways with Newcastle at the start of this year.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER Peter Beardsley has been found guilty on three counts of racist and/or abusive language towards Newcastle United U23 players.

The 58-year-old, who left his coaching role with Newcastle in March, denied all charges. He has been handed a suspension of 32 weeks from all football-related activities.

A statement from the Football Association on Thursday said: “The FA alleged that Mr Beardsley used abusive and/or insulting words, which were contrary to FA Rule E3(1) and constituted an “Aggravated Breach” under FA Rule E3(2) due to reference of ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality, while employed as a coach of the club’s Under-23s team.

“All three breaches of FA Rule E3 were denied but subsequently found proven based upon the results and findings of Newcastle United FC’s disciplinary proceedings.”

Beardsley made 59 appearances for England and won two English league titles and an FA Cup with Liverpool during the 1980s. Following his retirement in 1999, he spent time coaching with the England national team, before moving back to Newcastle.

He was employed as the club’s U23 manager and coach between 2014 and
2018. His duties in this capacity were to coach and train young players with a view to being retained by the club and potentially promoted to play in the first team.

Beardsley has also been ordered to complete a face-to-face education course. 

Former Ireland performance analyst and current coaching wizard of OZ Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to predict Ireland’s World Cup, break down every pool, and call the overall winners.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie