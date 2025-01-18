Advertisement
Peter Canavan and Maurice Deegan.
FreeMen At Work

Peter Canavan and Maurice Deegan appointed to Football Review Committee

The pair will replace Malachy O’Rourke and Michael Murphy.
7.03pm, 18 Jan 2025

TYRONE GREAT PETER Canavan and former inter-county referee Maurice Deegan have been appointed to the GAA’s Football Review Committee [FRC].

The move was announced following a meeting of the GAA’s Central Council at Croke Park, with the duo replacing Malachy O’Rourke and Michael Murphy who have both returned to the inter-county game.

O’Rourke is the new manager of the Tyrone footballers, while Murphy has rejoined the Donegal panel, putting an end to his two years in inter-county retirement.

Meanwhile, former Dublin hurling manager Humphrey Kelleher has been appointed to the Hurling Development Committee.

