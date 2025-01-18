The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Peter Canavan and Maurice Deegan appointed to Football Review Committee
TYRONE GREAT PETER Canavan and former inter-county referee Maurice Deegan have been appointed to the GAA’s Football Review Committee [FRC].
The move was announced following a meeting of the GAA’s Central Council at Croke Park, with the duo replacing Malachy O’Rourke and Michael Murphy who have both returned to the inter-county game.
O’Rourke is the new manager of the Tyrone footballers, while Murphy has rejoined the Donegal panel, putting an end to his two years in inter-county retirement.
Meanwhile, former Dublin hurling manager Humphrey Kelleher has been appointed to the Hurling Development Committee.
