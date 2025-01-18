Peter Canavan and Maurice Deegan appointed to Football Review Committee

TYRONE GREAT PETER Canavan and former inter-county referee Maurice Deegan have been appointed to the GAA’s Football Review Committee [FRC].

The move was announced following a meeting of the GAA’s Central Council at Croke Park, with the duo replacing Malachy O’Rourke and Michael Murphy who have both returned to the inter-county game.

O’Rourke is the new manager of the Tyrone footballers, while Murphy has rejoined the Donegal panel, putting an end to his two years in inter-county retirement.

Meanwhile, former Dublin hurling manager Humphrey Kelleher has been appointed to the Hurling Development Committee.