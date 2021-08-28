Blow for Limerick as three-time All-Ireland winner suffers cruciate injury

Limerick hurling have been dealt a big blow with confirmation that forward Peter Casey ruptured his cruciate knee ligament in last Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

Casey scored five points from play in the first half before suffering the injury just before half-time against Cork. The Na Piarsaigh club man now awaits an ACL operation.

Casey’s brother, Mike, underwent a cruciate ligament operation on his knee last November. Limerick defender Richie English also suffered the same injury last year.

Casey enjoyed a remarkable 2021, making the most of the final after successfully appealing a red card received in the semi-final win over Waterford. He now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines and a race to be fit for the 2022 championship.