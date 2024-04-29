Peter Casey set to miss rest of season after Limerick confirm he suffered broken ankle

LIMERICK ARE SET to be without Peter Casey for the remainder of this season after it was confirmed that he broke his ankle in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship win over Tipperary yesterday.

The 2021 All Star suffered the gruesome injury in the process of scoring a goal during a commanding performance as John Kiely’s side ramp up their bid for a fifth All Ireland title in a row.

Casey notched 1-2 and was named player of the match but his afternoon took a cruel twist with the severity of the injury.

A statement released by the county board explained that following a scan on the ankle surgery will be required in the coming days as the player begins his rehabilitation process.

Peter Casey Injury Update pic.twitter.com/Nq7Sgt0ZBP — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) April 29, 2024

“Limerick County Board/Senior Hurling Management team want to wish Peter all the best in his recovery and we will ensure that he receives the best possible care over the coming weeks and beyond as he begins his journey to full recovery and resumption of his playing career,” it read.

“We would also like to thank our own Senior Hurling medical team, the Tipperary Senior Hurling Medical team, the Stadium Medics, the Doctors and Staff at UHL and to An Garda Síochána for the care provided to Peter.”