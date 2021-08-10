Limerick set to discuss potential Casey appeal tonight

LIMERICK BOSS JOHN Kiely says a meeting will take place tonight to discuss whether or not they’ll appeal the red card Peter Casey received in the All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday.

The corner-forward was dismissed for appearing to head butt Waterford’s Conor Gleeson during the second-half. As it stands, he’ll miss the final against Cork through suspension.

Kiely said no “definitive decision” has been taken yet but a meeting will take place tonight to discuss their course of action. Limerick train at 6.30pm in the Gaelic Grounds and the meeting will take place afterwards.

He confirmed Casey will “absolutely” be involved in the process.

“We got the referee’s report yesterday, late yesterday,” explained Kiely.

“We had a few hours of discussion about it at that stage, but we have 48 hours to decide on our approach to it. We have another meeting scheduled for this evening after training, so basically it’s ongoing.

“So there’s no definitive decision taken as yet. It all depends on what decision or what route we decide to take. For the moment it’s only Tuesday, so there’s no panic. We said on Sunday we’d take our time and make the right decision for Peter and for the group, and we’ll use the time we have.

“We have the 48 hours and it’s great to have that time, that we’re not rushed into any particular direction. At this stage I’m not going to comment other than to say that’s where it’s at, that wouldn’t be fair.”

The devastation was etched all over Casey’s face when he took his place in the stand after being dismissed by John Keenan.

Limerick captain Declan Hannon said his team-mate was understandably downbeat in the aftermath of the semi-final victory.

“Yeah, of course I was talking to Peter, he’s obviously very upset and disappointed over the red card and it’s even worse when it’s in an All-Ireland semi-final,” said Hannon.

“Peter’s been absolutely flying all year, Peter’s a big part of our group and pour family and we’re all there to support him. We want the best for Peter as he would for us going forward.

“I don’t know what the situation is with appeals at the minute, that’s for obviously the management and Croke Park to look after but I obviously feel very sorry for Pete.

“I know his brother Mike is injured as well so it’s kind of a double blow for the family but we’ll be there for Peter and support him as he does for us.”

Dan Morrissey added: ”You can’t say much to people in those situations. He’s obviously very disappointed. We support Peter all day.”

Asked if Limerick forwards get targeted by opposing defenders in search of a reaction, Morrissey said: “I think that applies to every forward line.

“Any good forward is always going to get a bit of attention from opposing backs. I think forwards just know they have to kind of get on with it. You just can’t really retaliate.”

On a positive note, Kiely said Limerick hope to have an almost clean bill of health heading into their third decider in four years.

Barry Nash and Diarmaid Byrnes picked up injuries against Waterford, while Mike Casey remains sidelined with a knee problem.

“Barry Nash is perfect, he’ll train tonight,” said the Limerick boss. “Diarmaid Byrnes went over on his ankle and he probably won’t train for a couple of days, but we’d hope he’ll be okay, that he just needs a couple of days to get the swelling down.

“He’ll probably have to get it strapped but he’ll be fine. The other knocks were dead legs and so on, nothing that won’t clear up in a few days.

“The only players who aren’t training are Mike Casey, and Mark Quinlan, who’s had a quad strain for the last four weeks but should be back over the course of the next week. I’m expecting everyone else to be able to train.”

The All-Ireland football semi-final is under threat after Tyrone were hit with a Covid-19 outbreak that might see them forced to pull out of the clash against Kerry. The entire Limerick squad are fully vaccinated, but Kiely admits the threat still looms large for his group.

“It’s absolutely a worry, it’s been a worry for the last year and a half. You just don’t know the second you’ll get that call or text from someone saying they’ve been diagnosed with Covid or they’re a close contact, or they have a test.

“We had a few cases, a few lads who had to isolate before the championship started, and we know how disruptive it can be.

“I understand Tyrone’s situation because it does take time for the players to get back up and running when they come back, absolutely. You can’t go from zero to one hundred miles an hour overnight, you need time to get back up – it’s like an engine, you can’t go to one hundred miles an hour straight away or you’ll blow something.

“Everyone’s cognisant of how difficult it is for groups in this situation, and I’m sure Croke Park are trying to help, not hinder, teams and to facilitate the safe running of the championship.

“That the players are well and healthy – that’s the most important thing, that they’re well and healthy in all our camps. That’s our job, to make sure they’re healthy.”

