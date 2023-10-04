Cats camogs announce managerial replacement for Brian Dowling

TWO-TIME ALL-Ireland hurling winner with Kilkenny, Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere, has been announced as the successor to Brian Dowling as the new camogie manager.

It had long been suspected on Noreside that the Black and Whites clubman was to step into the role and he has a tall order ahead of him in matching Dowling’s two All-Ireland triumphs.

Advertisement

A press release from Kilkenny camogie county board stated, ‘At a meeting of Kilkenny county board last night the following managerial appointments were ratified.

‘Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has been formally ratified as the new senior manager: the two-time All-Ireland medal winner with Kilkenny will take up the role having previously managed Carlow to a league title last year.

‘The Black and Whites native will announce his backroom team at a later date. Chap will take on the role initially for a one-year term.’

Cleere was a noted player in attack who spent a few seasons on the Kilkenny panel as they were at the early stages of establishing almost total domination on the sport.

He served two years as Chairman of Kilkenny County Council in 2019 and 2020.