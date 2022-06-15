Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 15 June 2022
Clare boost as Peter Duggan and Rory Hayes both have their bans overturned

Galway’s Cianan Fahy has also had his two-match suspension thrown out having previously been reprimanded for an incident in the Leinster final defeat to Kilkenny.

By The42 Team Wednesday 15 Jun 2022, 10:20 PM
1 hour ago 3,593 Views 6 Comments
Clare's Peter Duggan (right) and Sean Finn of Limerick.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

CLARE HAVE BEEN given a shot in the arm ahead of their All-Ireland senior hurling quarter final this Saturday after both Peter Duggan and Rory Hayes successfully appealed their one-match suspensions.

The GAA’s Central Hearing Committee is understood to have found a procedural issue in relation to the ban handed down by the Central Competitions Control Committee following incidents in the Munster SHC final with Limerick.

It means the duo have been cleared to face Wexford in Thurles at the weekend.

Galway’s Cianan Fahy has also had his two-match suspension thrown out having previously been reprimanded for an incident in the Leinster final defeat to Kilkenny, with his defence centred partly around the fact the original disciplinary meeting was held online.

In that incident, footage emerged of Fahy appearing to stand on Richie Reid’s knee.

For Hayes, he was involved in a coming together with Limerick’s Seamus Flanagan, while Duggan tangled off the ball with Sean Finn and also had an incident with William O’Donoghue.

