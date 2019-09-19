This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 19 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Setback for Clare hurlers as All-Star winning forward to miss 2020 season

Peter Duggan is heading to Australia in November.

By Páraic McMahon Thursday 19 Sep 2019, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,907 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4814388
Peter Duggan in action for Clare against Cork this season.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Peter Duggan in action for Clare against Cork this season.
Peter Duggan in action for Clare against Cork this season.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CLARE’S SENIOR HURLERS have been dealt a setback before preparations for the 2020 season have even begun with All-Star forward Peter Duggan to miss next year’s championship.

Top scorer in the 2018 championship, Duggan is heading to Australia in November as confirmed by The Clare Echo. His loss will be a considerable one for the Banner who failed to progress from the province this year. He is hopeful the time away will allow him to gain necessary experience to assist in setting up a landscaping business when he does return to Ireland.

“Playing inter-county now there is a lot involved and the thought of being able to step away for a year and learn from experiences. I plan on starting my own business when I come back home in landscaping straight away so being able to build up experience abroad, I’ve done a decent amount of it at home since I finished college in May and I’ve been working away in landscaping since. When I’m away I’ll be able to gain some invaluable experience that I wouldn’t be able to do at home”.

At the end of the 2017 campaign, the Clooney/Quin attacker had contemplated going abroad. He explained that travelling is “something that has always been in my family”.

“My whole family have spent most of their lives travelling, my Mam and Dad lived away for 13 years, my eldest brother James is living in China and was living in South Korea and London beforehand he has been travelling for the past 10 years, Martin that hurls with me in Clooney is living in London eight years, Paul my other brother has been galavanting all around America and he is planning on moving over”.

In May, he completed his studies at LIT in business and sports management. His thesis submitted earlier this year was focused on the increasing demands on inter-county hurlers and the corresponding effect that has on the average retirement age. The three-time All-Ireland U21 medallist maintained the year out will prolong his inter-county career.

“I decided towards the end of this year to do it rather than later. If I do it now and come back I’ll have years left in me hurling, I’ll have it out of my system and I’ll be able to hurl into my thirties but if I leave it off and do it at 29 or 30 by the time I get back it will be too hard to get back into hurling at inter-county standard, my best bet at prolonging my career is by doing it at this age”.

Duggan does not expect further departures from Clare’s 2019 panel. He has met with outgoing manager Donal Moloney to inform him of his plans.

“I’ve met up with Donal and we’re going to still be in contact. Donal has been fantastic, he said the door is always open, I don’t even know what way things will go, you know yourself when people have went travelling but it hasn’t ended up being the way they thought it would be so who knows that might happen with me and I could end up coming home. Donal has been brilliant and he will always support me in whatever decision I make.”

Former Ireland performance analyst and current coaching wizard of OZ Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to predict Ireland’s World Cup, break down every pool, and call the overall winners.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Páraic McMahon
@thepmanofficial
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie