Former Kerry manager Peter Keane set for inter-county return with Clare

FORMER KERRY MANAGER Peter Keane is set to take charge of the Clare senior footballers.

Clare GAA announced last night that Keane would be recommended as Mark Fitzgerald’s successor.

A statement reads: “The Clare Senior Football Manager nomination committee have informed Clare County Board that after completing their interview process, Peter Keane (Kerry) is their recommendation to be put forward for ratification as Clare Senior Football Manager, at the upcoming November County Committee meeting.

“The nomination committee wish to thank all candidates who expressed interest in the role and engaged in the process with them.”

Kerryman Fitzgerald stepped down after just one season at the helm to take up a position with his county’s U20 side.

He led Clare to this year’s Munster final, where they lost to Kerry by six points at Cusack Park. The Banner finished third in Division 3 of the National Football League.

Keane, meanwhile, spent three seasons at the helm of the Kingdom’s senior team following success at minor level.

The Caherciveen man steered them to the All-Ireland final in 2019 (defeated by Dublin in a replay), while there was a shock Munster final loss to Cork in 2020 and an All-Ireland semi-final exit to eventual champions Tyrone followed in 2021.

He has been out of inter-county management since, but looks set to become the latest Kerryman to manage Clare.

A Munster final against his native county could await for Keane next May, should both teams come through their respective semi-finals. Clare have been pitted against Tipperary or Waterford as they look to reach their third provincial final in-a-row.