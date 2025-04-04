Drogheda down Waterford to continue stunning start

Drogheda 2

Waterford 0

Barry Landy reports from Sullivan and Lambe Park

WARREN DAVIS once again underlined his vast potential by setting Drogheda United on their way to victory over Waterford and a return to the summit of the Premier Division.

The Tallaght native, who turned 20 last Monday, hit his third goal of a very productive campaign to put United in control against Keith Long’s team.

In truth, the visitors hardly laid a glove on Drogheda all night long. They were second best in every department and can have no complaints about the outcome by the banks of the River Boyne.

Darragh Markey scored Drogheda’s second, but it was hardly intentional. His cross flew into the net without getting a touch from a player in claret-and-blue squares.

The night was about Davis again, however. He has three goals in his last four matches, having hit two in his first 49 league outings for Drogheda. He is maturing and developing at a rate that will certainly please Kevin Doherty.

He was ultimately handed the man-of-the-match award, but there were multiple contenders from the home ranks. Captain Ryan Brennan excelled, while James Bolger impressed, too.

Waterford arrived seeking to arrest a slide that had seen them lose three matches on the bounce, a run that culminated in last week’s last-gasp defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic.

There they snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, but there was never any danger of snatching anything, given their display at Sullivan & Lambe Park.

Only a tame, lame Trae Coyle effort and a Padraig Amond shot — snuffed out at source by Andrew Quinn — threatened Drogheda’s goal. They hardly registered as chances really.

Davis had been giving Darragh Leahy a torrid time before his goal. It came after Waterford did not sufficiently clear their lines.

Ryan Brennan’s header back into the area was pounced on by Davis, who ran onto it and fired in as static defenders stood and watched.

Markey’s cross evaded all Blues defenders, too — and Drogheda attackers for that matter. Conor Keeley was close enough that he wheeled away in celebration, but it was Markey’s goal.

Brennan rattled the crossbar shortly after with a shot from the edge of the area.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Andrew Quinn, Conor Keeley, James Bolger; Owen Lambe, Shane Farrell (Luke Heeney, 89), Ryan Brennan, Conor Kane (Kieran Cruise, 51); Darragh Markey (Paul Doyle, 88); Thomas Oluwa (Dare Kareem, 88), Warren Davis.

Waterford: Stephen McMullan; Grant Horton, Kacper Radkowski, Darragh Leahy (Ben McCormack, 88), Ryan Burke; Rowan McDonald, Kyle White (Samuel Glenfield, 75), James Olayinka (Tommy Lonergan, 63); Conan Noonan, Trae Coyle (Dean McMenamy, 75); Padraig Amond.

Referee: Neil Doyle