BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Friday 29 January 2021
Advertisement

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell to retire after 17 years with the club

The 61-year-old will be replaced by Scottish Rugby’s chief operating officer Dominic McKay in July.

By Press Association Friday 29 Jan 2021, 8:36 AM
1 hour ago 762 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5339016
Celtic CEO Peter Lawwell set to step down.
Image: PA
Celtic CEO Peter Lawwell set to step down.
Celtic CEO Peter Lawwell set to step down.
Image: PA

CELTIC HAVE ANNOUNCED that chief executive Peter Lawwell will retire at the end of the season.

Lawwell, 61, has held the post since 2003, overseeing 13 Premiership titles and four domestic trebles at Parkhead.

Scottish Rugby’s chief operating officer Dominic McKay will take over from Lawwell in July. McKay was promoted to the role of CEO in 2015.

“It has been an enormous privilege to have served the club and our supporters for more than 17 years – a wonderful honour to have been part of an institution I have loved and supported all my life,” Lawwell told Celtic’s website.

“I will always be very proud of what we have achieved together and it has been a particular privilege to be involved throughout a period in the club’s history which has brought immense domestic success – as well as so many great European nights at Celtic Park.

“Everything we have aimed for and achieved has been for everyone associated with the club.

“Celtic’s reputation is built on three pillars – success on the field of play, sound business management, and a real and sincere charitable ethos, building on the club’s founding traditions.

“My objective has always been to maintain and strengthen all three in order to ensure that the club is both successful in the short term and in the long term, and is handed down to future generations in the best possible condition.”

Celtic, the nine-in-a-row champions, are currently 23 points behind league leaders Rangers with three games in hand.

Lawwell added: “I first discussed the possibility of my retirement with the chairman last year and we were keen to ensure an orderly handover to a new CEO once we had found the right candidate.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Now that the process to select Dominic McKay as my successor is complete, I feel the time is now right to announce my retirement at the end of this season.

“I believe the club have identified an excellent successor with the highest integrity who will bring substantial experience and enthusiasm to the role.

“Like every Celtic supporter, I am disappointed that, so far, this season has not worked out in the way we all hoped for, despite our best efforts.

“My goal will be to work with Dominic in order to make changes as smoothly as possible and maintain a focus on continued success on the field of play. Together, our main priority will now be to ensure a seamless transition.”

Celtic Chairman Ian Bankier added: “On behalf of the Celtic Board of Directors, I would like to thank Peter for his monumental contribution to Celtic and its success during the past 17 years.

“Peter has given his life to our cause during his term of office, delivering a period of unprecedented success to the club on and off the field.

“He will be regarded as a man who has played a pivotal role in our history and we should always respect the huge impact he has had on the club.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie