'Pete was in the front of everyone’s mind in that performance'

PETER O’MAHONY DIDN’T appear to enjoy all the extra attention which came his way ahead of his 100th cap, so he’d be well advised to steer clear of any media coverage over the last couple of days.

On a night that will live long in the memory of every Irish fan who was lucky enough to be at the Stade de France, O’Mahony leading the team out on the occasion of his 100th cap felt like a particularly special moment for both the man himself and the travelling Irish support.

O’Mahony is one of the most popular players in the Ireland squad, and his importance to the group was evident speaking to those who work with him on a daily basis shortly after Ireland booked their place in the World Cup quarter-finals with a comprehensive 36-14 defeat of Scotland.

Throughout the week leading up to the game, the Ireland players spoke about delivering a performance to mark O’Mahony’s 100th cap and they duly delivered, powering into a 26-0 lead to wrap up the bonus point before half time.

“It was brilliant,” said Ireland scrum coach, John Fogarty.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Ireland's Peter O'Mahony makes his way on to the pitch for his 100th cap. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“We spoke all week about Pete and the type of person he is and the type of player he is and how he offers so much to the people around him when he plays. So that was driving our… that was in our minds.

“In defence, you saw it in the first half where we’re getting off the ground. We’re not dying on the floor, we’re up on our feet, we’re working hard for each other. Pete was in the front of everyone’s mind, I think, in that performance.

“It was very, very pleasing that first half, how we defended and how we took our opportunities in the other half of the pitch. So yeah, it was a good day. I’m so proud for Pete and we’re all very proud that he achieved the 100th cap and the team is in a nice place moving into what’s a huge week.”

O’Mahony also rose to the occasion, pinching lineouts and enjoying a couple of scuffles with the Scottish players across a typically abrasive outing. By the time he made way in the 48th minute, his job was done, the result long beyond doubt.

“I think the team and Peter, they’re hand in hand. We all understand the type of person he is and the type of player he is for the people around him. What he offers for the group, he wears his heart on his sleeve and he’s just someone we’re very proud of.”

Dan Sheridan / INPHO O'Mahony and Scotland's Finn Russell. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Fogarty and O’Mahony have a close bond, their relationship going all the way back to the Ireland coach’s AIL days.

“Pete’s funny. I played in Cork Con years and years ago. In 1999 we won an AIL and Pete used to dry the balls, and he dried them really well. He’s had energy and effort in everything he’s done.

“Rugby’s been his life. His dad John would have brought him to Con and he lives and breathes everything. He’s not acting at all, that’s him out there.

“I think we wanted to live and breathe every moment of the game, we wanted to be a part of every moment of the game. We didn’t want to stop and feel sorry for ourselves, move on, move forward, stay competitive and these are the things Pete does and the other players represented him very, very well today. We’re very proud.”

O’Mahony’s fellow Munster man Dave Kilcoyne has known the Cork native since his teens.

“You look at what Peter O’Mahony has done, I’ve known him since I was 18 coming into the Academy together, we kind of broke in at Munster around the same time,” Kilcoyne said.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Peter O'Mahony with his son Theo and daughter Indie after the game. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“He’s one of my best friends and to see him get 100 caps, all of his family are over, his mum and dad, John and Caroline, his brothers.

“I don’t find it hard to put in a performance like that for Pete. You see how much he gives every week for Munster, what he’s done over the years, got us through some tough times, always shows up, plays with his heart on his sleeve and probably doesn’t get enough credit for some of the stuff he does around the ruck and lineout D. He’s an incredible footballer, incredible rugby IQ.

“I saw Johnny (Sexton) said during the week, people don’t get to know the real Pete. He’s the last man to leave the team room every night, he’s down drinking tea whether it be with the young lads or begging me to come down with him. I christened him ‘The Badger.’ He’s just a great fella, and to give him that win is really important.”

O’Mahony may not have enjoyed being in the spotlight but Andy Farrell ensured the group made an effort to recognise the achievement in-house.

“That’s the mark of the man,” Kilcoyne added.

Pete is a team man first and always has been. That’s one thing you always say about him, he always puts the team first and his heart is always in the right place.

“Faz is so emotionally intelligent, you don’t gloss over something like that. To get 100 caps for your country is an incredible achievement so we did make a big deal of it. We had his family in during the week, we watched a video of his clips, he gave a little talk and lads talked about him and it was a real beautiful dressing room to be a part of and witness that.

“Faz brought this in when he came in and it’s very emotional when you get to see it. It’s great, and lads want to go out and put in a performance for them then at the weekend. So thank god we did that today.”

After the game, the players soaked up the incredible atmosphere with family and friends after booking a quarter-final date with New Zealand. Even within the camp, the scramble for tickets has started.

“If you know of any get on to me!” Kilcoyne added.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Kilcoyne with his family after the game. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“It never ceases to amaze you. You were all there for the South Africa game and the incredible atmosphere that was there, and you’re like ‘there’s no topping this,’ and then you come to this today and it seemed like there was more Irish there again. I’d say these nine o’clock kick-offs are suiting the fans, they’re getting a full day of having the craic and then they’re into the stadium.

“I got to meet my mum and dad who travelled over, my brother Páraic and his wife Ciara, got to share a lovely moment with them on the pitch. They don’t get to go to all the games, they’ve three young kids so to be able to share those special moments after a win like that is very special.

“I don’t know what my mum and dad will do when I retire. They’ve been incredible support. Dad’s been going to games since I was 12 and it’s a big part of their social life now, a game on a Saturday. So they love it and my two brothers Alan and Páraic and their wives are massive supporters, and their extended families.

“I’m very blessed to have such great support from home that travel to every game and make the effort. Not everyone has that, and it’s not cheap. You see the amount of fans that came over here today, it’s not easy. Even getting tickets, I was struggling. I couldn’t get tickets for immediate family. So to see that many people making an effort, you want a good performance, they deserve it and we feel they deserve us to give them a win like that.”